SCC Elementary students show responsibility
St. Croix Central Elementary recognized its SCC CARES Students of the Month during an assembly Friday, Feb. 3, in the school's gym. Students were recognized for showing responsibility during the months of January.
St. Croix Central Elementary Specialist Students of the Month are Levi Nyhagen and Yadira Buenrrostro. The pair were picked for the award out of all 600-plus students at the school for exemplifying responsibility. The February trait is Empathy.