    SCC Elementary students show responsibility

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Third-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing responsibility during the month January were Ruby Goossens, Kat Gooding, Ella Rohde, Maxwell Brown and Brock Swenson.1 / 5
    Second-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing responsibility during the month January were Emmalee Roos, Alexis Stensland, Jackson Herink, Cadence Trudell and Will Traynor.2 / 5
    Kindergartners recognized for showing responsibility during the month of January were Emma Sauve, Jacob Blodgett, Scott Svacina, Emma Gessler, Marin Hawkins and Daniel DeGraw. (Submitted photos)3 / 5
    First-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing responsibility during the month January were Lainey Helmueller, Clark Deplazes, Cohen Wester, Noah Foley and Sunita Yang.4 / 5
    Fourth-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing responsibility during the month January included Emmie Collins, Logan Deal, Brooklynn Pizzi, Patrick Downs, Tadd Posey and Ella Hawkins.5 / 5

    St. Croix Central

    St. Croix Central Elementary recognized its SCC CARES Students of the Month during an assembly Friday, Feb. 3, in the school's gym. Students were recognized for showing responsibility during the months of January.

    St. Croix Central Elementary Specialist Students of the Month are Levi Nyhagen and Yadira Buenrrostro. The pair were picked for the award out of all 600-plus students at the school for exemplifying responsibility. The February trait is Empathy.

