SCC Elementary students show responsibility

Third-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing responsibility during the month January were Ruby Goossens, Kat Gooding, Ella Rohde, Maxwell Brown and Brock Swenson. 1 / 5

Second-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing responsibility during the month January were Emmalee Roos, Alexis Stensland, Jackson Herink, Cadence Trudell and Will Traynor. 2 / 5

Kindergartners recognized for showing responsibility during the month of January were Emma Sauve, Jacob Blodgett, Scott Svacina, Emma Gessler, Marin Hawkins and Daniel DeGraw. (Submitted photos) 3 / 5

First-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing responsibility during the month January were Lainey Helmueller, Clark Deplazes, Cohen Wester, Noah Foley and Sunita Yang. 4 / 5