NRMS January Students of the Month announced
New Richmond Middle school
Tyler Lewis
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name (s): Andrea Lewis & Ken Lewis
Favorite Class: Gym
Favorite activities: Hockey, guitar, music and video games.
What I like about school... All the people because they are usually really nice.
Elli Coulter
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name (s): Amy & Fred Coulter
Favorite Class: Science or Literature
Favorite activities: Reading and playing my piano.
What I like about school... I like the teachers and how all 3 elementary schools are combined.
Gaby Aune
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name (s): Brent Aune & Jamie Aune
Favorite Class: Social Studies
Favorite activities: Playing basketball, soccer and writing.
What I like about school is... I like all of the teachers and classes.
Benjamin Hahn
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name (s): Bryan & Brita Hahn
Favorite Class: P.E.
Favorite activities: Playing hockey and playing sports.
What I like about school is... being able to talk to all of my friends.
Kylie Naylor
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Ben and Heather Naylor
Favorite class: Extended Lit
Favorite activities: Volleyball, snowboarding and reading.
What I like about school is.... Reading for lit and learning new concepts every day.
Gabe Moody
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Tonya Allen & Darryl Moody
Favorite Class: Literature
Favorite activities: Track & soccer
What I like about school is: I have many friends.
Ella Ladwig
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Peggy Ladwig & Bruce
Favorite Class: Science
Favorite activities: Watching Netflix and hanging out with friends.
What I like about school is: Being around my friends.
Alanna Knutson
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Jamie and Bill Knutson
Favorite Class: Science
Favorite activities: Tennis and reading
What I like about school is: Meeting new people and hanging with friends.
RaeAnn Johnson
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Karen and Eric Johnson
Favorite Class: Art
Favorite activities: Sketching and painting
What I like about school is: It offers many after school activities.
Ali Tunnicliff
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Mary and Rich
Favorite Class: Science
Favorite activities: Volleyball and hunting
What I like about school is... Seeing friends.
Sophie Ballard
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Mike Ballard and Jenny Ballard
Favorite Class: I enjoy all of my classes.
Favorite activities: Basketball, soccer, running, volleyball, art and being outdoors.
What I like about school is... I get to set myself up for the future and be with all of my friends at the same time.
Lauren Graham
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Barb Graham and Dave Graham
Favorite Class: Science
Favorite activities: Soccer and snowboarding.
What I like about school is: Seeing friends and teachers.