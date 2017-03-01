NRMS January Students of the Month announced

Favorite activities: Hockey, guitar, music and video games.

What I like about school... All the people because they are usually really nice.

Elli Coulter

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Amy & Fred Coulter

Favorite Class: Science or Literature

Favorite activities: Reading and playing my piano.

What I like about school... I like the teachers and how all 3 elementary schools are combined.

Gaby Aune

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Brent Aune & Jamie Aune

Favorite Class: Social Studies

Favorite activities: Playing basketball, soccer and writing.

What I like about school is... I like all of the teachers and classes.

Benjamin Hahn

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Bryan & Brita Hahn

Favorite Class: P.E.

Favorite activities: Playing hockey and playing sports.

What I like about school is... being able to talk to all of my friends.

Kylie Naylor

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Ben and Heather Naylor

Favorite class: Extended Lit

Favorite activities: Volleyball, snowboarding and reading.

What I like about school is.... Reading for lit and learning new concepts every day.

Gabe Moody

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Tonya Allen & Darryl Moody

Favorite Class: Literature

Favorite activities: Track & soccer

What I like about school is: I have many friends.

Ella Ladwig

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Peggy Ladwig & Bruce

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Watching Netflix and hanging out with friends.

What I like about school is: Being around my friends.

Alanna Knutson

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Jamie and Bill Knutson

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Tennis and reading

What I like about school is: Meeting new people and hanging with friends.

RaeAnn Johnson

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Karen and Eric Johnson

Favorite Class: Art

Favorite activities: Sketching and painting

What I like about school is: It offers many after school activities.

Ali Tunnicliff

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Mary and Rich

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Volleyball and hunting

What I like about school is... Seeing friends.

Sophie Ballard

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Mike Ballard and Jenny Ballard

Favorite Class: I enjoy all of my classes.

Favorite activities: Basketball, soccer, running, volleyball, art and being outdoors.

What I like about school is... I get to set myself up for the future and be with all of my friends at the same time.

Lauren Graham

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Barb Graham and Dave Graham

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Soccer and snowboarding.

What I like about school is: Seeing friends and teachers.