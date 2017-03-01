Search
    NRMS January Students of the Month announced

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Sixth grade students of the month are (from the left) Tyler Lewis, Elli Coulter, Benjamin Hahn and Gabrielle Aune. Also pictured are NRMS staff members Mr. Dahle and Mrs. Hofmeister. (Submitted photos)1 / 3
    Seventh grade students of the month are (from the left) Kylie Naylor, Alanna Knutson, Ella Ladwig and Gabriel Moody. Also pictured are NRMS staff members Mrs. Deziel and Mr. Schradle.2 / 3
    Eighth grade students of the month are (from the left) Sophie Ballard, Rae Ann Johnson, Lauren Graham and Alli Tunnicliff. Also pictured are NRMS staff members Mrs. Beebe and Mr. Reuvers.3 / 3

    New Richmond Middle school

    Tyler Lewis

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Andrea Lewis & Ken Lewis

    Favorite Class: Gym

    Favorite activities: Hockey, guitar, music and video games.

    What I like about school... All the people because they are usually really nice.

    Elli Coulter

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Amy & Fred Coulter

    Favorite Class: Science or Literature

    Favorite activities: Reading and playing my piano.

    What I like about school... I like the teachers and how all 3 elementary schools are combined.

    Gaby Aune

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Brent Aune & Jamie Aune

    Favorite Class: Social Studies

    Favorite activities: Playing basketball, soccer and writing.

    What I like about school is... I like all of the teachers and classes.

    Benjamin Hahn

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Bryan & Brita Hahn

    Favorite Class: P.E.

    Favorite activities: Playing hockey and playing sports.

    What I like about school is... being able to talk to all of my friends.

    Kylie Naylor

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Ben and Heather Naylor

    Favorite class: Extended Lit

    Favorite activities: Volleyball, snowboarding and reading.

    What I like about school is.... Reading for lit and learning new concepts every day.

    Gabe Moody

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Tonya Allen & Darryl Moody

    Favorite Class: Literature

    Favorite activities: Track & soccer

    What I like about school is: I have many friends.

    Ella Ladwig

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Peggy Ladwig & Bruce

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: Watching Netflix and hanging out with friends.

    What I like about school is: Being around my friends.

    Alanna Knutson

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Jamie and Bill Knutson

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: Tennis and reading

    What I like about school is: Meeting new people and hanging with friends.

    RaeAnn Johnson

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Karen and Eric Johnson

    Favorite Class: Art

    Favorite activities: Sketching and painting

    What I like about school is: It offers many after school activities.

    Ali Tunnicliff

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Mary and Rich

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: Volleyball and hunting

    What I like about school is... Seeing friends.

    Sophie Ballard

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Mike Ballard and Jenny Ballard

    Favorite Class: I enjoy all of my classes.

    Favorite activities: Basketball, soccer, running, volleyball, art and being outdoors.

    What I like about school is... I get to set myself up for the future and be with all of my friends at the same time.

    Lauren Graham

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Barb Graham and Dave Graham

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: Soccer and snowboarding.

    What I like about school is: Seeing friends and teachers.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
