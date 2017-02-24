High school principal vacant in Somerset

Somerset Superintendent Dr. Mark Bezek confirmed Monday night he was not at liberty to release any information pertaining to Chris Moore’s absence as principal at the high school. Bezek said Moore was not fired. Bezek remarked that the situation is fluid and that for the time being he and Director of Pupil Services Shannon Donnelly are fulfilling the principal’s responsibilities. “I really don’t have anything I can say. Right now, I am spending time over there along with our director of pupil services, Shannon Donnelly. I have no timeline on this. I don’t know exactly where this is headed. It hasn’t been determined whether or not Chris is returning, we’re still working on stuff. The whole dynamic of this could change in the next day or so,” said Bezek. The New Richmond News will continue to report details of the developing story online at newrichmond-news.com and in our print edition.