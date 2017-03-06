Search
    WITC Ag Mechanics take first at state competition

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Pictured is the WITC Ag Mechanics team that recently participated in the state competition, (front) Noah Skluzacek, Shell Lake; (middle) Isaac Reach, Waterville, Minn.; Gideon Feldick, Maple; Josh Connors, Osceola; Aaron Basel, New Richmond; Alec Williams, River Falls; (back) Back: Lee Fiedler (instructor), Josh Goglin Amery; Dan Shutrop, Shell Lake; Leo Carrillo, Shell Lake; Jeff Shutrop, Shell Lake; Brenden Marzahn, Waterville, Minn. (Submitted photo)

    WITC Ag Mechanic students traveled to Madison this week to compete against the state's other ag mechanic pro­grams (total of five colleges and 21 teams) at PAS' (Postsecondary Agriculture Students, a national organization) annual event. WITC scored big with first place and second place in team competition, and first and third in individual competition.

    WITC also took a solid first place in the college bowl competition, which asked extensive ag-related questions, not just related to mechanics. The WITC team of five students correctly answered ag-related questions about business, soil/agronomy, taxes and more.

    The frosting on the cake came when instructor/club advisor Lee Fiedler received the Advisor of the Year award from among all five colleges.

    "The guys did a great job," Fiedler said. "It was a really good conference."

    Another member of the WITC contingent, Alec Williams (River Falls), is a vice president with the PAS organization. He and the other officers plan and run the state event.

    The entire group drives to St. Louis in mid-March to participate in national competition, which includes 16 states from coast-to-coast.

    WITC-New Richmond's Agriculture Power and Equipment Technician program is a two-year technical diploma exclusive to this area and campus. As agricultural equipment becomes more complex, precise, and expensive; it becomes more difficult for individuals to repair their own equipment. This program prepares students to pursue careers as technicians at farm implement dealerships, repair shops, businesses that use farm equipment or diesel engines, or to work on their own equipment. This program stresses practical hands-on experience in the shop in their study of diesel engines, drivetrains, electrical systems, hydraulics and more.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
