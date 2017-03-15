Harrold is county ag essay winner

Wisconsin fourth- and fifth-graders were asked to write a 100- to 300-word essay with the theme, "Tell us about making maple syrup in Wisconsin."

Mary is the daughter of Steve and Kate Harrold. Lori Vrchota is her fourth grade teacher at St. Mary.

More than 3,000 Wisconsin students wrote essays for the competition sponsored by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, Insight FS, and We Energies.

Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom program provides teachers and K-12 students with an understanding how their food is produced. The program seeks to work within existing curricula to provide basic information on our nation's largest industry—agriculture.