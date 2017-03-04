Jaxson Green wins regional spelling bee

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 37 young spellers faced off at the Regional Badger Spelling Bees that were held at CESA #11—Turtle Lake and the Performing Arts Center—Baldwin High School in Baldwin.

The purpose of the bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.

CESA #11 coordinates and hosts the Badger Spelling Bee regional competition, in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Journal, for the 39 districts within CESA #11.

Listed below are the names and school districts of the young spellers who participated in this year's CESA #11 Regional Bee.

At CESA #11 - Turtle Lake placings:

Champion — Jaxon Green - New Richmond

Second Place — Lindsey Bazille — Glenwood City

Third Place — Taryn Maki — Rice Lake

At the Performing Arts Center at Baldwin High School, placings were:

Champion — Shloke Jani — Hudson Middle School

Second Place — Sharv Jani — River Crest Elementary - Hudson

Third Place — Richy Schulte — Trinity Academy - Hudson

The champion and runner-up at each location will be representing CESA #11 at the Badger State Spelling Bee Competition on Saturday, March 25, at Mitby Theater, Madison Area Technical College in Madison.

The winner of the State Spelling Bee will earn a weeklong trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 28-June 3.

Marge McGee of CESA #11 facilitated the bee at Turtle Lake with Wanda Johansen, Rice Lake pronouncer, and Debra Kindschy, Dairy State Bank, and Kathy Laffin, Rice Lake, in the role of judges.

Sue Zwald, Baldwin, was the pronouncer, Mary Sue Ash, Hudson, and Claire Stein, Baldwin, were the judges at the Baldwin competition.