NRHS student's independent study takes look at food waste

"I'm interested in the food science field, which is where I am going to do most of my early studies in college, so this is a great way to learn about this kind of stuff," Newham said. "A lot of food science is about composting and going from field to table and back to field where you can take the scraps of extra food and put them back into renewable energy and renewable crops."

The research study was part of Newham's independent study through the food science department with Feyma and lasted two weeks, from Dec. 12-16 and Jan. 2-6.

"What we did was take the garbage cans in the cafeteria and slap food waste signs on them to have them put their food waste in those bins while they put the rest of what is left of their meals in the normal garbage," Newham said. "In order to see how much food waste we produced over our three lunch periods on a daily basis, we put signs on a set of garbage bins that told students to separate out their food waste from the rest of their lunch and then weighed the waste at the end of the lunch periods."

The data Newham found was surprising, with an average of 102.4 pounds of food waste collected the first week and an average of 70.62 for the second week.

"The data wasn't 100 percent accurate since we only put signs near the main places people put their garbage, so there were one or two other garbage cans we didn't monitor or get data from," Newham said. "Along with that, some kids didn't see the signs and still threw all of their leftovers into the normal trash bins. Most days we had someone there during all three of the lunches to guide people and make sure they put their food waste in the right bin."

The highest amount of food waste Newham and his team collected during the two week period was on Dec. 16, when the total weight of the food waste was 146.8 pounds. Newham said he considered the Dec. 16 weight to be the most accurate and closest to the actual amount of food waste the high school students throw away on a daily basis during all three lunches.

"The numbers were actually higher than I expected. Getting 146 pounds for one day is a lot," Newham said. "Then you have to think about the fact that we have school the majority of the year and that is a lot of food waste."

Newham figures that, on average, the students would voluntarily get around 70-80 pounds of food waste into the separate bin.

"The days leading up to Dec. 16 sees an increase in the food waste, which you can assume that the kids are starting to get used to separating their food waste from their other leftovers," Newham said. "The first couple days were terrible because no one know what was going on, but eventually they started to figure it out. The second week, I decided to not put monitors on the bins to see how much we could actually collect once the kids were used to doing it."

According to Newham, the plans for a compost bin at the school is still a ways off due to the fact that 70-80 pounds a day is a lot more food waste than either Feyma or Sauvola originally thought the students were producing. With 70-80 pounds of food waste coming in daily, the compost bin would need to be so large that it would have to be placed outside, which would mean that the compost wouldn't decompose as it should during the winter months when it is cold outside.

"We could try to make a compost heap out of the food waste the kitchen itself produces, which is closer to nine to 24 pounds a day, which is much easier for an indoor compost system to handle and would be just about right," Newham said. "From the day we kept data for the kitchen, the lunchroom and the foods room, there was only a few days where the foods room even produced any waste because they cook with exact proportions."

One of the reasons Newham sees for all the wasted food left behind by his fellow students is the way purchasing a school lunch works.

"There is definitely an aspect of too much being thrown away, which is partly due to the fact that kids are forced to take certain items, like fruit," Newham said. "Kids are required to take a fruit with their meal, but not all kids will eat their fruit. Studies have shown that when you force kids to take fruit, they eat fruit more often, which is healthier in the end, but now we are throwing away half of that fruit since kids won't eat it.

"Throughout the two weeks we did our study, I would look into the food waste bins and a majority of the items thrown in there were apples and bananas. And a lot of them were uneaten."

Although his data didn't bring the school any closer to implementing a compost system, Newham still feels like the data will be helpful in other ways.

"I think this data helped show the school district what is actually there when it comes to food waste," Newham said. "No one had any clue about that before we did this study. If it was maybe only 20 pounds a day, that wouldn't be anything when you consider how many students we have. That wouldn't be enough to warrant a compost system being put in. I think this study shows that school district that they need to start looking into new ways to deal with food waste."