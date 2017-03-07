Scholarships available for HS seniors

The scholarship will be based on the student's past school and community activities. A certificate of scholarship will be presented this spring and the scholarship will be awarded after the student has completed one semester of college or vocational school and provides a transcript.

Applications are available from your high school counselor, by contacting one of the committee members, or St. Croix County Farmers Union facebook page, or Wisconsin Farmers Union facebook page. Applications should be postmarked by April 1, 2017 and sent to Dave Rosen, 2057 280th St., Glenwood City, WI 54013.

NAME :

AGE:

PARENT(S) NAME(S):

ADDRESS:

COUNTY:

1. SCHOOLS ATTENDED:

A. Post Secondary School Attending:

B. Field of Study:

C. Expected Graduation Date:

2. CLUB MEMBERSHIPS (School and Community):

Please list offices held, honors, and awards received next to club

3. * AGRICULTURAL EXPERIENCE

A. How have your past experiences in agriculture shaped you as a person?

4. *WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE CAREER GOALS AND HOW WILL FURTHERING YOUR EDUCATION HELP YOU ACHIEVE THESE GOALS?

Parents of applicant must hold a St. Croix County Farmers Union Membership; to obtain a membership feel free to contact one of the members below.

* PLEASE ATTACH A SEPARATE PAPER WITH ANSWERS FOR QUESTIONS 3 and 4.

Mail completed application by April 1, 2017 to Dave Rosen, 2057 280th St., Glenwood City, WI 54013

Scholarship winner will receive $500 after first semester transcripts are received.

Contacts: Deb Rosen 715-781-2785; Dave Rosen 715-781-0846; Char Croes 715-269-5201 or check us out on facebook at St. Croix County Farmers Union.

A four-year membership can be obtained by contacting one of the scholarship committee members: Deb Rosen 715-781-2785; Dave Rosen 715-781-0846; or Char Croes 715-269-5201 or wisconsinfarmersunion.com.