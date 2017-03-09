NR FFA to hold Farm to Table Luncheon

In order to raise the $30,000 the team needs to attend the judging tour, team adviser and NRHS agriscience teacher Rachel Sauvola has been looking for different ways to raise the money. Her latest idea is to hold a Farm to Table luncheon featuring locally grown and sourced products.

"I have wanted to host a farm to table dinner locally sourced and produced products and I've always had a dream that Ann Hall at Table 65 would work with us," Sauvola said. "Ann accepted our challenge and has been a true pleasure to work with through the process. We are doing a luncheon this round instead of dinner because we wanted to make it a Sunday afternoon event where we could come together after church and have some lunch."

The menu has been developed and prepared by the students with Ann Hall from Table 65 — including various appetizers, gourmet burgers stuffed with Ellsworth cheese curds, sauces, relishes, veggies, baked custard and more.

"At this time of year it is less than ideal for a farm to table event, since the fall would give us a much better set of options to work with, so we have locally sourced our burger and are making gourmet burgers," Sauvola said. "That comes with a host of veggies and appetizers and then a special custard with maple and sugar for dessert. Part of the fun has been going to Table 65 once a week to try out the new menu items that Ann has created. It has been fun to find a blend of things kids will eat and things that adults will eat."

The event will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at New Richmond High School. The program will feature lunch, community partner highlights, Europe trip information and SOAR Educational Center updates. There are only 200 tickets available, so contact agriscience teacher and FFA adviser Rachel Sauvola at the high school to reserve and pay for your tickets via email or phone. All proceeds will benefit the FFA members attending the international trip.

"We are hoping, that when we sell our 200 tickets, we will be able to raise over $5,000 in one day to go toward our goal of $30,000 for the trip," Sauvola said. "We are currently a third of the way there, but if we raised this money we will be over half the way there. Donations are always accepted and appreciated, of course."

Many local farmers have donated meats, eggs, maple syrup, vegetables, and more to make the meal a success. The organizers have also partnered with Lakeside Foods, the Threshing Table, Sailer's Food Market and Meat Processing, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, the Future Farm, and Table 65 for excellent fresh food products. More partners are confirming each day. Special recognition goes to Bobbie Guyette and Sherry Peters from the school nutrition department, and the New Richmond FFA family, friends and alumni for being valuable partners.

There will also be a live auction of donated goods — delectable desserts, a painting, a quilt and more.

FFA Alumni award

The New Richmond FFA Family, Friends and Alumni also recently won the Eagle Award, which was given out at the State FFA Alumni Convention. The award is given to the group that has had the largest percent of membership growth.

"We affiliated the alumni chapter, which means that all of the awesome people that volunteer became members so they can get updated information," Sauvola said. "The press release says we increased our membership by 451.9 percent by including all of our awesome people. We also have the largest state alumni association with over 12,000 members."