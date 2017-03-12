Search
    SMS students make blankets for local hospitals, shelters

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.
    The students were split into two groups, with one group working on blankets for two hours in the morning and the other working for two hours in the afternoon. The school also held a blanket parade to show off the students’ work and then give them to representatives from the local hospitals and shelters. (Photos by Jordan Willi)1 / 4
    A group of Somerset Middle School students work on a basketball blanket that was donated to a local hospital or shelter Friday, March 3. 2 / 4
    3 / 4
    4 / 4

    A large group of Somerset Middle School students took time out of their day Friday, March 3, to participate in the annual Linus Project event to create blankets that will be donated to local hospitals and shelters. The students were split into two groups, with one group working on blankets for two hours in the morning and the other working for two hours in the afternoon. The school also held a blanket parade to show off the students’ work and then give them to representatives from the local hospitals and shelters.

