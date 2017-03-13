St. Mary School announces second quarter honor roll

Eighth-graders Ellie Barlow-Sager (daughter of Meagan Barlow and Corey Sager), Delaney Brown (daughter of Don and Louise Brown) and Katelyn Mehr (daughter of Michael and Jill Mehr).

Seventh-graders Stephanie Brown (daughter of Don and Louise Brown), Carolin Fuchs (daughter of Michael and Monika Fuchs) and Hattie Harrold (daughter of Steve and Kate Harrold).

Sixth-graders Victoria Anderson (daughter of Stephen and Carolyn Anderson), Drew Effertz (son of Kevin and Angie Effertz), Anna Fitzgerald (daughter of Sean and Laura Fitzgerald), Lydia Melby (daughter of Kevin and Christine Melby), Olivia Naser (daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Naser) and Seamus Scanlan (son of Tim and Michelle Scanlan).

"B" Honor Roll

Eighth-graders Jaida Benish (daughter of Shawna and Bernie Benish), Ashley Effertz (daughter of Kevin and Angie Effertz), Jennifer Graham (daughter of Steve and Jacquie Graham), Russel Kilian (son of Tony and Maureen Kilian), Max Lilla (son of Jim and Christine Lilla), Juneau Paulsen (daughter of Ed and Rebecca Paulsen), Noah Rud (son of Christopher and Annette Rud), Zach Weinzierl (son of Steve and Tanya Weinzierl) and Jacob Wicklem (son of Brad and Elizabeth Wicklem).

Seventh-graders Grant Conlin (son of Daniel and Sandra Conlin), Malcolm Lenz (son of Mike and Jodi Lenz), Farrah Nelson (daughter of Brian and Jeanne Nelson) and Ethan Rud (son of Christopher and Annette Rud).

Sixth-graders Brady Barlow-Sager (son of Meagan Barlow and Corey Sager), Eva Dalton (daughter of Dan and Krissy Dalton), Davis Paulsen (son of Ed and Rebecca Paulsen) and Grace Mary Wicklem (daughter of Brad and Elizabeth Wicklem).