Somerset Elementary holds Family Math and Literacy Night

"Too often programs focus on just the child; tonight's focus is on the whole family learning together and celebrating math and literacy together," said Title 1 Reading Interventionist Erin Hoff. "We started the evening with a read aloud by Dr. Kamrath, then families made a reading pledge, for example, turn off screens and read as a family for X-number of minutes a night, build stamina by increasing reading minutes day by day, visit RAZ Kids or Tumblebooks more often, participate in repeated readings to build fluency, talk about three new words each night, book-it-forward once a month, visit the library once a week or twice a month, give your parents a book talk after you read each night, or listen to a read-aloud book or read aloud to a sibling two times a week."

Families moved throughout seven literacy and math stations, including: Super Words, We Need a Hero, This Looks Like a Job For..., Secret Identities, Reading Headquarters, Super Hero Snack and Math Smack Attack.

The staff also shared the following research with families:

Students with involved families are more likely to ...

• Earn higher grades, test scores, and enroll in higher-level programs

• Be promoted, pass their classes and earn credits, and attend school regularly

• Have better social skills, show improved behavior and adapt well to school

• Graduate and go on to postsecondary education.