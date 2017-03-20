WITC students qualify for national BPA Conference

New Richmond campus students scored in the top five of four competitions to qualify for the national convention in Orlando, Fla., in May. The team includes Chris Smith (Amery), Noah Hedlund (St. Croix Falls), Michelle Marshall (Houlton) and Michael Christianson (Woodbury, Minn.).

Event competition topics included banking/finance, basic office systems, small business management, various accounting types, interview skills and computer security.

In addition, Hedlund received BPA's Mike Tokheim scholarship and Christianson received an Outstanding Chapter Member award. A statewide scholarship, the BPA annually awards the Tokheim to four students based on grades and if they exemplify BPA's core values of leadership, service and extraordinary involvement.

"I'm very proud of these students," said Kelly Pastika, New Richmond business instructor and BPA advisor. "BPA is an outstanding organization that develops future business and community leaders, and it's comforting to know these students have our back going into the future."

Rice Lake students scored in the top five of at least two competitions, including seven first place awards. They, too, advance to the National Leadership Conference in Orlando in May.

Sarah Reas (New Richmond), a WITC-New Richmond business graduate, who accompanied the WITC students, was voted into the BPA as statewide president-elect for alumni BPA. She will shadow the president before stepping into the president's role in a year.

BPA, an on-campus organization, promotes business careers through activities, seminars and competitions. Students compete in business activities, and network locally, statewide and nationally to build and reinforce their skills.