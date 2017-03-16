SCC Elementary students show Empathy

Kindergartners recognized for showing empathy during the month of February were Adalynn Brown, Julia Herink, Maci Mlynarczyk, Addison Eggen, Lillie Warwick and Bella Waters. (Submitted photos) 1 / 6

First-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month February were Kiera Knapton, Victoria Wunderlich, Olivia Trotter, Remington Bazille-Indykiewicz and Levi Jesch. 2 / 6

Second-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month February were Alyse Koskie, Taylor Peterson, Evan Strate, Caleb Sanders and Ella Bourget. 3 / 6

Third-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month February were Kennedy Christensen, Logan Jeske, Jake Diaz, Torri Posey and Jakob Wyss. 4 / 6

Fourth-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month February included Carmen Schwalen, Zaiya Stork, Annabelle Woehrle, Nevaeh DeBoer, Sebastian Oldenburg Garcia, Jamison Strate and Jadyn Green. 5 / 6