    SCC Elementary students show Empathy

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Kindergartners recognized for showing empathy during the month of February were Adalynn Brown, Julia Herink, Maci Mlynarczyk, Addison Eggen, Lillie Warwick and Bella Waters. (Submitted photos)1 / 6
    First-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month February were Kiera Knapton, Victoria Wunderlich, Olivia Trotter, Remington Bazille-Indykiewicz and Levi Jesch.2 / 6
    Second-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month February were Alyse Koskie, Taylor Peterson, Evan Strate, Caleb Sanders and Ella Bourget.3 / 6
    Third-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month February were Kennedy Christensen, Logan Jeske, Jake Diaz, Torri Posey and Jakob Wyss.4 / 6
    Fourth-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month February included Carmen Schwalen, Zaiya Stork, Annabelle Woehrle, Nevaeh DeBoer, Sebastian Oldenburg Garcia, Jamison Strate and Jadyn Green.5 / 6
    St. Croix Central Elementary Specialist Students of the Month are Sawyer Cernohous and Sammie Ranweiller. The pair were picked for the award out of all 600-plus students at the school for exemplifying empathy. The March trait is self-control.6 / 6

    St. Croix Central Elementary recognized its SCC CARES Students of the Month during an assembly Friday, March 3, in the school's gym. Students were recognized for showing empathy during the month of February.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
