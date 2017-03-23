According to district administrator Patrick Olson, the board now has the executed lease signed and in their possession to continue to do what they have been doing. The next step, according Olson, is to wait for the FAA document to come back.

“We don't have it. We thought we may have it for tonight, but it is being worked on,” Olson said. “The city is working on it, so we are in hope and optimistic that it will go through. We are on track, but it is still kind of a wait and see situation. We are working through the finer details right now.”

NRHS agriscience teacher Rachel Sauvola followed up Olson’s update with one of her own. She stated that the farm currently has 6.5 acres of winter rye growing, which should be ready to harvest in late July or early August. That will provide straw for the animals and the farm once it has been harvested. Currently, Sauvola is purchasing the straw from local farmers. Sauvola also said that the animals on the farm are growing nicely with all of them weighing in over 450 pounds.

“The kids are really embracing the project,” Sauvola said. “I have what I refer to as a townie kid who reports to the farm every single morning to take care of chores. He would have never in a bazillion years had this opportunity without this there or had the chance to show the leadership he has this year.”

With spring coming, Sauvola said the group will be working with the CIP to finish up the pasture at the farm. The farm’s garden will also be started up this spring, Sauvola said.

Personnel

The board also approved a series personnel requests for next school year submitted by Olson during the meeting, including the request to change the Tiger Strength Coordinator position from an hourly position to a salaried position.

The board then went on to approve the hiring of Keith Badger for the position.

Other business

The school board approved the purchase of 120 laptops for the elementary staff at a price of $98,270 from CDW-G.

The board also approved the audit bid from Wipfli LLP for $59,300.