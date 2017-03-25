“Basically, it is for community involvement; it is for everything that we do that is environmental education,” Sauvola said. “It is also the power of infusing that into all the different content areas within the agricultural umbrella.

“I will know more about what that organization really represents after the banquet, since it was not in my wheelhouse, quite honestly. So this is something that I have to learn more about as well.”

Sauvola was nominated for the award by former student Justin Johnson.

“(Johnson) took it upon himself to fill out the application and he had to find some letters of recommendation,” Sauvola said. “I’d like to thank Steph Karno for writing a letter of recommendation. She is the only one I know of at this moment. That was very nice of her to take the time to do that for him and me.”

Johnson, who had graduated from college and has a job in Lancaster, will accompany Sauvola to the banquet in April.

“This is an example of how a teacher has the capacity to impact a young person without really even knowing. That coming out years later is a pretty cool situation. I’m very, very thankful,” Sauvola said.

With projects like the SOAR Educational Center and veggie garden starting up this spring, Sauvola said winning this award will give her a push to continue to build on what she is already doing in regards to environmental education.

“You can always infuse the environmental science concepts within the education piece,” Sauvola said. “So, in this case, we would make sure that we are being good stewards to the soil, being good water managers and all of those things will come into play. It just increases your awareness, and consequently your student’s awareness, in the large scale production concepts.

“You always need to have the environment at the forefront in agriculture. And you need to make sure that you are taking care of things properly and teaching others to do that same.”