Somerset High School graduates Class of 2017

Members of the Somerset Class of 2017 concluded graduation Friday night, May 19, with the ceremonial tossing of their caps. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 8

Somerset High School senior Hayes Hunt raises a fist in triumph the SHS commencement ceremony Friday, May 19. For more graduation photos, see page A13. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 8

Somerset High School Class of 2017 Valedictorian, Max McMeeken, received a standing ovation for his clever address which he delivered rap style at graduation Friday night. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 8

Outgoing School Board President, Robert Gunther, presented seniors with diplomas at Somerset's graduation Friday night, May 19. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 8

Somerset High School Class of 2017 Salutatorian, Michelle Schmitt, included material solicited from audience members in her entertaining address at graduation Friday night. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 8

Somerset graduates (from left) Susanne Holt, Jeanette Newberg, Sierra Lange Green, Anna Pasno, Cade Colbeth, Nicole Quaderer, and Ethan Gehl lead off the Somerset High School 2017 graduation ceremony with the singing of The Star Spangled Banner. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 8

Eli Anderson and senior, Nicole Quaderer, share a selfie following graduation at Somerset High School, Friday night, May 19, 2017. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 8