New Richmond High School students (from left) Max Marek, Mallory Kelly and Carter Hagen worked with community volunteer, Warren Irle, clearing invasive species from a spring feeding the Apple River at River Island Park in Star Prairie as part of the high school's 2017 Service Learning Day. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 9

New Richmond High Students teamed up to wash a pickup truck at their charity car wash to benefit victims of the Chetek tornado as part of the high school's 2017 Service Learning Day on Friday, May 19. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9

Auggie Altena (left) and Zac Christensen (right) worked together preparing the forest floor then planting lupine seeds at the Oak Ridge Water Fowl Production Area as part of New Richmond High School's 2017 Service Learning Day. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9

Elementary students had a ball playing soccer outside at the New Richmond High School as part of the district’s Service Learning Day project kids carnival, which was held in and outside at the high school. Jordan Willi / Rivertown Multimedia 4 / 9

New Richmond High School students spruce up the Erv and Mary garden monsters on Paperjack Drive as part of this year’s Service Learning Day on Friday, May 19. Dave Newman / Rivertown Multimedia 5 / 9

New Richmond elementary students run for the finish line during the NRHS Friendship Games, which were held on Friday, May 19, as part of the district’s Service Learning Day. Jordan Willi / Rivertown Multimedia 6 / 9

New Richmond High School students work on planting pollinator milkweeds to attract butterflies to the gardens at the Western Wisconsin Cancer Center in New Richmond as part of the high school’s annual Service Learning Day on Friday, May 19. Dave Newman / Rivertown Multimedia 7 / 9

Students, Jessica Hagman (left) and Audrey Feurer (right), worked together planting beans at the Community Garden as part of New Richmond High School's 2017 Service Learning Day, Friday, May 19. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9