National Honor Society inducts new crop

On May 15, the New Richmond High School National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony and celebration. These students are not only successful in academics, but are athletic competitors, talented musicians, and active organization members both in school and in the community. Students inducted include: Carter Hagen, Russell Hop, Victoria Neitzke, Kianna Osterbauer, Alexandra Parent, Stuart Pearson, Hailey Sager, Nora Stolley, Madisyn Storie, Katie Dornbush, Kayla Harle, Reese Jacobson, Cole Kramer, Caleb Medchill, Hannah Meisner, Megan Moberg, Michael Skoyen, Gavin Brown, Aaron Tenner, Emma Wothe, Greta Bakke, Cole Birch, John Haasch, Emily Noye, James Nysse, Samantha Paulson, Alli Preece, Brandon Haag, Julia Miller, Elizabeth Offerosky, Grace Burns, Anthony Graham, Jordon Lyons, Jacob Medchill and Kerrigan Storie