New Richmond student awarded Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship
APPLETON, Wis. — Wisconsin philanthropist and businessman Herb Kohl awarded Wisconsin Connections Academy student Andrew Turner, a New Richmond native, a $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2017 Initiative Scholarship during a recent luncheon. Scholarship recipients were informed in March that they would receive a $5,000 scholarship, but in a surprise announcement, Kohl revealed that he decided to double the scholarship amount from $5,000 to $10,000 per scholar.
WCA teachers were tasked with selecting a student that proved the morals of the scholarship. Criteria include demonstrating a high level of motivation, showing strong promise for achieving success in college and beyond, and overcoming significant personal obstacles and adversity. The selection committee unanimously chose Turner for the award.
"Andrew is a bright student who has shown academic and personal distinction from the moment he started school at WCA. We've seen him grow and mature into a successful young adult, and we can't wait to see what he accomplishes next as he plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls," Michelle Mueller, principal of WCA, said.
Since it was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has awarded $11.7 million to Wisconsin students, teachers, principals and schools.