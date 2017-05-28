WCA teachers were tasked with selecting a student that proved the morals of the scholarship. Criteria include demonstrating a high level of motivation, showing strong promise for achieving success in college and beyond, and overcoming significant personal obstacles and adversity. The selection committee unanimously chose Turner for the award.

"Andrew is a bright student who has shown academic and personal distinction from the moment he started school at WCA. We've seen him grow and mature into a successful young adult, and we can't wait to see what he accomplishes next as he plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls," Michelle Mueller, principal of WCA, said.

Since it was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has awarded $11.7 million to Wisconsin students, teachers, principals and schools.