Bee's Ice Cream truck visits St. Anne School
1 / 2
2 / 2
St. Anne School in Somerset held the school's eighth annual GALA event Saturday, May 6, at R & D's Banquet Center in New Richmond. The event was a sell-out, with nearly 250 guests attending dinner, a silent auction, live auction and dance.
Besides being lots of fun, the GALA was a also a huge financial success for St. Anne School. The Gala helps fund the school's annual operating budget and the "fund-a-need" drive at this year's GALA generated sufficient funds to have a new gym floor and bleachers installed.
One of the auction items this year was a Bee's Ice Cream Truck visit to the school. Bee's trucked the treats to St. Anne School Wednesday, May 24.