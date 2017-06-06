Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bee's Ice Cream truck visits St. Anne School

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 p.m.
    St. Anne School students and staff are pictured in front of Bee’s Ice Cream Truck along with owner and operator Breanna Simon. The students were treated to frozen desserts as part of an auction item that was bid on during the school’s annual GALA event in early May. Jordan Willi / Rivertown Multimedia.1 / 2
    Bee’s Ice Cream Truck owner and operator Breanna Simon is pictured handing out frozen treats to St. Anne School students on Wednesday, May 24, in the school parking lot. Jordan Willi / Rivertown Multimedia2 / 2

    St. Anne School in Somerset held the school's eighth annual GALA event Saturday, May 6, at R & D's Banquet Center in New Richmond. The event was a sell-out, with nearly 250 guests attending dinner, a silent auction, live auction and dance.

    Besides being lots of fun, the GALA was a also a huge financial success for St. Anne School. The Gala helps fund the school's annual operating budget and the "fund-a-need" drive at this year's GALA generated sufficient funds to have a new gym floor and bleachers installed.

    One of the auction items this year was a Bee's Ice Cream Truck visit to the school. Bee's trucked the treats to St. Anne School Wednesday, May 24.

    Explore related topics:Newseducationst. anne schoolSomersetbee's ice cream truckfundraiser
    Advertisement
    randomness