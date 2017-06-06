Bee's Ice Cream truck visits St. Anne School

Besides being lots of fun, the GALA was a also a huge financial success for St. Anne School. The Gala helps fund the school's annual operating budget and the "fund-a-need" drive at this year's GALA generated sufficient funds to have a new gym floor and bleachers installed.

One of the auction items this year was a Bee's Ice Cream Truck visit to the school. Bee's trucked the treats to St. Anne School Wednesday, May 24.