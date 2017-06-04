Summer Food Service Program offered

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

The following locations will be serving the free meals this summer:

New Richmond Middle School

• June 5 — 30 (Monday through Friday)

• July 10 — Aug. 3 (Monday through Thursday)

• Breakfast 7:15 a.m. — 8:30 a.m.

• Lunch 11:10 a.m. — 12:15 p.m.

Paperjack Elementary

• July 10 — Aug. 10 (Monday through Thursday)

• Breakfast 7:15 a.m. — 8:30 a.m.

• Lunch 10:55 a.m. — 11:55 a.m.

Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service. All children are welcome to eat; enrollment in Summer Stretch or Jumpstart is not required. District transportation service to meal sites is not available.

"This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available," said Bobbie Guyette, New Richmond School District Supervisor of School Nutrition. "Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program."