Selection for scholarships includes consideration for accomplishments in academics, community involvement, cooperative knowledge, scholastic activities, demonstration of leadership and financial need. The scholarship program is divided into two categories: technical schools (one- or two-year programs), $500; and four-year institutions, $1,000.

Under state law, unclaimed capital credits from Cooperative members can be used for educational and charitable purposes, such as scholarships. In 1981, SCEC created a scholarship program, funded by unclaimed capital credits. They selected Federated Youth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable foundation serving approximately 70 member cooperatives in Wisconsin, to manage the unclaimed capital credits fund. Since then, more than $260,000 in scholarships have been awarded to local high school seniors who are dependents of SCEC members and planning to attend a one-, two- or four-year college or program following graduation.

"Being able to reinvest unclaimed capital credits into continuing education for local youth is an annual example of the Cooperative Difference," SCEC Chairman of the Board Bill Peavey said. "The Class of 2017 is one that our members can be proud of. We wish all local students best of luck as they start new chapters in their lives — whether they are choosing to work or attend college."

Throughout May, SCEC directors and employees either attended local high school awards ceremonies or personally presented certificates to each of the scholarship recipients. Students will receive their scholarship checks once they provide proof of enrollment for the Fall 2017 semester. Recipients by school are:

New Richmond

Carter Hagen, son of Matt & Marie Hagen

Allison Hamholm, daughter of Nathan & Elizabeth Moe; Brian Hamholm

Hannah Meisner, daughter of Shane & Candy Meisner

Somerset

Michelle Schmitt, daughter of John & Kathleen Schmitt

St. Croix Central

Matthew Brandeen, son of Steve & Rita Brandeen

Mallory Miles, daughter of John Miles & Pamela Miles

Trevor Nelson, son of Glen Nelson

Michael Sauer, son of Christine & Thomas Sauer