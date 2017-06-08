"I am very privileged to have worked with the students and families of Starr Elementary," McGuire said. "The Starr staff is an amazing group of professionals to work with and truly care for the students who walk through our doors every morning. I am a better educator for the time I have spent with them. Without such wonderful students, staff, and families, Starr Elementary would not be the great school it is today."

McGuire will be moving on to become the next principal at Spring Valley Elementary, just over 30 miles to the southeast of New Richmond. McGuire's resignation as principal at Starr was approved at the school district's May 23 special meeting.

"Based on my own personal beliefs, philosophies, and values, this was just one of those opportunities I couldn't pass up. The timing of things works out well for all parties. It gives me plenty of time to transition to Spring Valley, and allows my predecessor at Starr the same," McGuire said.

McGuire and his wife grew up in — and have been raising their own children — in smaller rural communities and McGuire wanted to get back to being an educator in a smaller school district.

"A majority of my time in education has been spent in school districts and communities similar to Spring Valley. That is what we were looking to get back to," McGuire said. "We certainly have a strong connection, and endearment for smaller, rural school districts and their communities. Spring Valley gives us an opportunity to be a part of a wonderful school district and great community."

McGuire has nothing but praise for Starr Elementary, its students, staff and families.

"Continue building upon all the great things Starr is doing for kids," McGuire said when asked what he would tell the next person to be hired as principal of Starr. "Be yourself and have fun. Simply, but most importantly, be nice and treat people the way you want to be treated."

According to district administrator Patrick Olson, the elementary principal position has already been posted and there will be a lengthy and thorough process to find the next principal.

"Pre-selection will take place the week of June 12 and we will have two rounds of interviews which will take place the week of June 19," Olson said. "We hope to take the name of the new Starr Elementary Principal to the board the week of June 26."