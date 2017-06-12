Middle schoolers make annual trek to Camp Wapo

The Camp Wapo tradition continues for a number of reasons. It helps students practice real life social skills that are taught in Homeroom during the school year. It connects kids to the nature and the outdoors and it disconnects kids from technology for a few days.

The camp also gives the students experiences that they may not otherwise have in life. Many of the students look forward to this trip all year, viewing it as a right of passage.

The camp offers a number of experiences that broaden the students' knowledge. They each get turns at kitchen duty. There are craft and outdoor opportunities to teach them hobbies they could use for the rest of their lives.