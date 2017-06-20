Search
    NRMS May Students of the Month announced

    By New Richmond News Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Seventh grade Students of the Month (from left to right): Ms. Van Eperen, Ms. Kanter, Amanda Magler, Chase Matuszak, Avery Knutson, Robert Schleicher and Ms. Baillargeon. Photo courtesy of New Richmond Middle School1 / 3
    Eight grade Students of the Month (from left to right): Mr. Henk, Jenessa Satterlund, Brooklyn Hanson, Tristan Ristow, Faith Radtke and Ms. Shipway. Photo courtesy of New Richmond Middle School2 / 3
    Seventh grade Students of the Month (from left to right): Ms. Johnson, Meagan Krueger, Katherine Swanson, Brayden Hayes, Quentin Berhow, Brooke Andersen and Ms. Casey. Photo courtesy of New Richmond Middle School3 / 3

    Brayden Hayes

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s) name: Brad and Nicole

    Favorite class: Science

    Favorite activities: Soccer

    What I like about school ... Being with friends.

    Brooke Andersen

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s) name: Paula and Terry Andersen

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Piano, volleyball and playing with my puppy.

    What I like about school ... My friends and the teachers.

    Quentin Berhow

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s) name: Jessica and Eric Berhow

    Favorite class: Literature

    Favorite activities: Reading, improv and kayaking

    What I like about school ... Being with my friends who I see every day.

    Katherine Swanson

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s) name: Dawn and James Swanson

    Favorite class: Social studies

    Favorite activities: Volleyball and reading

    What I like about school is ... The opportunity to learn new things, meet new people and have fun.

    Meagan Krueger

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s) name: Chad Krueger and Trisa Barritt

    Favorite class: Literature

    Favorite activities: I like to have free write time in language

    What I like about school is ... Seeing my friends.

    Amanda Magler

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s) name: Reid and Karen Magler

    Favorite class: Science

    Favorite activities: Playing hockey and being with my friends.

    What I like about school is ... the teachers are fun.

    Chase Matuszak

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s) name: Tory Henderson-Matuszak and Don Matuszak

    Favorite class: Geography

    Favorite activities: Soccer, basketball, golf and hunting.

    What I like about school is ... Seeing all of my friends around school

    Robert Schleicher

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s) name: Roger and Stephanie Schleicher

    Favorite class: Science and physical education

    Favorite activities: Video games and soccer

    What I like about school is ... I get to see all of my friends

    Avery Knutson

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s) name: Jamie and Bill Knutson.

    Favorite class: Language arts

    Favorite activities: Tennis

    What I like about school is ... I get to hang out with my friends

    Janessa Satterlund

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s) name: Elissa Larson

    Favorite class: American history

    Favorite activities: Talking to friends, listening to spanish music, baking, singing and watching tv

    What I like about school is ... I get out of the house and school is training for responsibility

    Faith Radtke

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s) name: Adam Radtke and Heather Radtke

    Favorite class: Literature.

    Favorite activities: Band and soccer.

    What I like about school is ... Seeing my friends

    Tristan Ristow

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s) name: Melanie Ristow and Tony Cooper

    Favorite class: Science.

    Favorite activities: Football, basketball, tubing and fishing

    What I like about school is ... Hanging out with friends

    Brooklyn Hanson

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s) name: Brandon Hanson and Danica Hanson

    Favorite class: American History

    Favorite activities: Volleyball, writing, photography, hanging out with friends and drawing

    What I like about school is ... The teachers, my peers, classes and friends

