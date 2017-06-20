NRMS May Students of the Month announced

Brooke Andersen

Grade: 6

Parent(s) name: Paula and Terry Andersen

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Piano, volleyball and playing with my puppy.

What I like about school ... My friends and the teachers.

Quentin Berhow

Grade: 6

Parent(s) name: Jessica and Eric Berhow

Favorite class: Literature

Favorite activities: Reading, improv and kayaking

What I like about school ... Being with my friends who I see every day.

Katherine Swanson

Grade: 6

Parent(s) name: Dawn and James Swanson

Favorite class: Social studies

Favorite activities: Volleyball and reading

What I like about school is ... The opportunity to learn new things, meet new people and have fun.

Meagan Krueger

Grade: 6

Parent(s) name: Chad Krueger and Trisa Barritt

Favorite class: Literature

Favorite activities: I like to have free write time in language

What I like about school is ... Seeing my friends.

Amanda Magler

Grade: 7

Parent(s) name: Reid and Karen Magler

Favorite class: Science

Favorite activities: Playing hockey and being with my friends.

What I like about school is ... the teachers are fun.

Chase Matuszak

Grade: 7

Parent(s) name: Tory Henderson-Matuszak and Don Matuszak

Favorite class: Geography

Favorite activities: Soccer, basketball, golf and hunting.

What I like about school is ... Seeing all of my friends around school

Robert Schleicher

Grade: 7

Parent(s) name: Roger and Stephanie Schleicher

Favorite class: Science and physical education

Favorite activities: Video games and soccer

What I like about school is ... I get to see all of my friends

Avery Knutson

Grade: 7

Parent(s) name: Jamie and Bill Knutson.

Favorite class: Language arts

Favorite activities: Tennis

What I like about school is ... I get to hang out with my friends

Janessa Satterlund

Grade: 8

Parent(s) name: Elissa Larson

Favorite class: American history

Favorite activities: Talking to friends, listening to spanish music, baking, singing and watching tv

What I like about school is ... I get out of the house and school is training for responsibility

Faith Radtke

Grade: 8

Parent(s) name: Adam Radtke and Heather Radtke

Favorite class: Literature.

Favorite activities: Band and soccer.

What I like about school is ... Seeing my friends

Tristan Ristow

Grade: 8

Parent(s) name: Melanie Ristow and Tony Cooper

Favorite class: Science.

Favorite activities: Football, basketball, tubing and fishing

What I like about school is ... Hanging out with friends

Brooklyn Hanson

Grade: 8

Parent(s) name: Brandon Hanson and Danica Hanson

Favorite class: American History

Favorite activities: Volleyball, writing, photography, hanging out with friends and drawing

What I like about school is ... The teachers, my peers, classes and friends