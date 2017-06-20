NRMS May Students of the Month announced
Brayden Hayes
Grade: 6
Parent(s) name: Brad and Nicole
Favorite class: Science
Favorite activities: Soccer
What I like about school ... Being with friends.
Brooke Andersen
Grade: 6
Parent(s) name: Paula and Terry Andersen
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Piano, volleyball and playing with my puppy.
What I like about school ... My friends and the teachers.
Quentin Berhow
Grade: 6
Parent(s) name: Jessica and Eric Berhow
Favorite class: Literature
Favorite activities: Reading, improv and kayaking
What I like about school ... Being with my friends who I see every day.
Katherine Swanson
Grade: 6
Parent(s) name: Dawn and James Swanson
Favorite class: Social studies
Favorite activities: Volleyball and reading
What I like about school is ... The opportunity to learn new things, meet new people and have fun.
Meagan Krueger
Grade: 6
Parent(s) name: Chad Krueger and Trisa Barritt
Favorite class: Literature
Favorite activities: I like to have free write time in language
What I like about school is ... Seeing my friends.
Amanda Magler
Grade: 7
Parent(s) name: Reid and Karen Magler
Favorite class: Science
Favorite activities: Playing hockey and being with my friends.
What I like about school is ... the teachers are fun.
Chase Matuszak
Grade: 7
Parent(s) name: Tory Henderson-Matuszak and Don Matuszak
Favorite class: Geography
Favorite activities: Soccer, basketball, golf and hunting.
What I like about school is ... Seeing all of my friends around school
Robert Schleicher
Grade: 7
Parent(s) name: Roger and Stephanie Schleicher
Favorite class: Science and physical education
Favorite activities: Video games and soccer
What I like about school is ... I get to see all of my friends
Avery Knutson
Grade: 7
Parent(s) name: Jamie and Bill Knutson.
Favorite class: Language arts
Favorite activities: Tennis
What I like about school is ... I get to hang out with my friends
Janessa Satterlund
Grade: 8
Parent(s) name: Elissa Larson
Favorite class: American history
Favorite activities: Talking to friends, listening to spanish music, baking, singing and watching tv
What I like about school is ... I get out of the house and school is training for responsibility
Faith Radtke
Grade: 8
Parent(s) name: Adam Radtke and Heather Radtke
Favorite class: Literature.
Favorite activities: Band and soccer.
What I like about school is ... Seeing my friends
Tristan Ristow
Grade: 8
Parent(s) name: Melanie Ristow and Tony Cooper
Favorite class: Science.
Favorite activities: Football, basketball, tubing and fishing
What I like about school is ... Hanging out with friends
Brooklyn Hanson
Grade: 8
Parent(s) name: Brandon Hanson and Danica Hanson
Favorite class: American History
Favorite activities: Volleyball, writing, photography, hanging out with friends and drawing
What I like about school is ... The teachers, my peers, classes and friends