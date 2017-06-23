"Nicholas comes to New Richmond from Stanley-Boyd Area Schools where he was the elementary principal since 2013. As a former elementary educator, Nicholas brings a wealth of knowledge in our areas of focus which include data and instruction," said district administrator Patrick Olson in an email to staff sent out Monday night. "In addition, his experiences, demeanor, and collaborative philosophy fit perfectly with our Core Purpose and Core Values. His personal philosophy of 'what is best for students' will fit very well with both our district and Starr Elementary."

Hall got his Bachelor of Science degree in 2007 in elementary education, with a mathematics minor, at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. He finished his Master of Arts in Education degree, in Educational Leadership - Principal, in 2013, and was hired at Stanley-Boyd as the elementary principal.

Hall will replace current principal Dan McGuire, who was recently hired as the new elementary principal in Spring Valley.

Along with the approval of Hall as the next Starr Elementary principal, the school board also approved the hiring of five additional staff for the summer Tiger Pack program.

"It took a lot of work, but we certainly have a year under out belt after having to make some adjustments...but I think we have the ship righted in the sense of what roles there are and how many people we need. But based on the growth we have seen in recent time, we do need to add more staff members," Olson said. "We are looking to extend this and reevaluate after the summer."

The district saw a jump from 103 active contracts for Tiger Pack in the summer of 2016 to 167 this summer. The population also includes a larger number of students with IEP's or who require special services and one-on-one attention throughout the summer day. The board approved the five additional staff members at varied hours (from 20-37 per week) for the summer programming.

Parking lot repair

The school board also took time on Monday to discuss a proposal for repairs and replacement of pavement in the middle school's north parking lot.

"The north parking lot of the middle school was not made for driving buses or anything bigger than a car," said Director of Fiscal & Building Operations Brian Johnston. "So, we are going to patch that, right in front of the garbage area, and change it so that it is better suited to the vehicles that are being driven on it on a regular basis."

The board approved the proposal from Monarch Paving at a cost of $39,680.12.

Other business

• The board approved the removal of the interim tag from co-network managers Aaron Parent and Wade Curtis, as well as IT technician Heather Rapalo.

• The board approved a proposal from Stephens Sanitation, at a yearly rate of $45,960, for a new three-year contract to handle the district's sanitation needs.

• The board approved the quote from SafariMontage of $31,963.44, to replace the current signage software and internal video repository system.

• The board approved the purchase of Microsoft Windows Licensing and Software from SHI, at a price of $15,888.08, in order to move to an active directory structure.

• The board also approved the purchase of replacement CAD lab computers from SHI at a price of $19.325.

• The board approved the purchase of a new 2017 Dodge ½ ton 4X4 pickup truck from Bernard's to replace the old truck.