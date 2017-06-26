Somerset Elementary announces top Mileage Club finishers

Somerset Elementary School recently announced the top runners from this year’s Mileage Club. This year’s top runners include first-graders (from left): Michael Linder with 65 miles, Cooper Gullickson with 75 miles, first-grader Austin Moeller with 55 miles and top finisher Nicholas Linka with 95 miles. Students are encouraged to run laps before school, during morning recess and again during day recesses. All miles were run at school during the school day. Photo courtesy of Somerset Elementary