Hillside Elementary is pleased to announce their new "One Million Word Club" inductees for the 2016-2017 school year. These students have reached this milestone by reading over one million words through the Accelerated Reader program. Picture are (front, from left) Sir Isaac Noll, Eli Kreyer, Madison Stein, Kendal Davidson; (back, from left) Sydney Schradle, Mr. Richter (Library C.E.O. at Hillside), Cole Stephens and Ryan Hansen. Photo courtesy of Hillside Elementary

