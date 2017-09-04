St. Croix Central School district welcomes new staff

To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles and photographs of each new SCC staff member.

Adam Newton

Age: 25

Family: Parents: Gary and Janine Newton; siblings: Josh and Emily Newton, Jenna and Scott Capizzi

Position: Sixth grade science

Education: High School: Baldwin-Woodville, 2011; college: UWRF, 2015.

Previous experience: This is my second year teaching; last year I was a sixth and seventh grade science teacher at Menomonie Middle School.

Hobbies: In my pastime I enjoy spending time outdoors or working on our family farm where we raise steers and grow corn, soybeans, and alfalfa. I also have been a volunteer firefighter on United Fire & Rescue for the last five years.

Hali Tasler

Age: 22

Position: High School math teacher

Education: UW-River Falls

Previous experience: Volleyball and skating coach, math tutor

Hobbies: knitting, photography, traveling.

Teri Sharp

Age: 37

Family: I am married to my amazing husband, Brad Sharp, for 15 years. Together we have two children, our son Collin, 15, a freshman at New Richmond High School and our daughter Madalynn,13, an eighth grader at New Richmond Middle School.

Position: Fourth grade teacher

Education: Master's in Elementary Education from UW-River Falls; Bachelor's of Science in Psychology from UW-River Falls

Previous experience: Third grade teacher in Plum City, Spring of 2017; substitute teacher for New Richmond, Somerset, and Hudson districts, Fall of 2016; UWRF Graduate Assistant, 2015-2016

Hobbies: I love spending time with family and friends. I also enjoy running, fishing, gardening, reading and cooking. I am currently working towards a personal goal of running a marathon in all 50 states by the time I turn 50 years of age.

Kathryn Oakland

Age: 27

Family: From Chippewa Falls. Includes father, Steve Steinmetz, and mother, Judy. As well as two brothers and two puppies.

Position: Seventh grade literacy

Education: Graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2012 with a degree in MCEA Education and a minor in English. In 2015, received a Master's Degree in Education and Professional Development from UW-River Falls.

Previous experience: Sixth and seventh grade language arts at Hudson Middle School from 2013-2017.

Hobbies: When not in school working, I enjoy volleyball, dance, board games, and watching the BADGERS!

Sean Conway

Age: 26

Family: Oldest of four. Father: Tom Conway; Mother: Kristi Conway

Position: High school band director

Education: UW-Eau Claire, Instrumental Music Education

Previous experience: Waukesha North High School, Waukesha, Wis.; Butler Middle School, Waukesha, Wis.

Hobbies: Teaching drum corps., traveling, running, spending time with friends and family.

Sue Chelstrom

Age: 55

Family: Husband Richard; daughter Ashley (17); son Eric (15)

Position: Special education teacher

Education: BA in Business Administration from St. Thomas University; Special Education teaching license from St. Mary's University.

Previous experience: Employed by Hudson School District for 10 years working with students with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Hobbies: Playing piano, relaxing in my hammock, trying to be involved with my teenagers as much as I can, family time.

Cory Mulhollam

Age: 30

Family: Married four years to Erin Mulhollam, expecting first child in February.

Position: Fourth grade teacher

Education: UWRF, major Elementary Education, minor Early Childhood

Previous experience: Third grade teacher at Unity School District, 4K teacher at St. Croix Central.

Hobbies: Spending time with family at the cabin, hunting, fishing, outdoor activities, watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

Michael Nilssen

Age: 29

Family: Fiancee Alex

Position: Third grade teacher

Education: 2007 St. Croix Central grad, 2015 University of Minnesota-Duluth grad

Previous experience: 2012-2014 paraprofessional at Seven Hills Classical Academy; 2015-2017 paraprofessional at St. Croix Central School.

Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family, hunting and fishing, fastpitch softball and coaching.

Lora Rozeboom

Age: 61

Family: Nine brothers/sisters with nieces and nephews

Position: Sixth grade cross categorical special education

Education: BS Winona State University, Winona, Minn.; MS Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan.; TAS Wichita State University

Previous experience: Elementary education special education, high school special education, principal director of special education, coordinator of special services - college

Hobbies: Cross stitch, spending time with family, reading.

Aubrey Tackman

Age: 31

Family: Husband, John Tackman; children: Kendall (4), Brody (3), Nora (1)

Position: Fifth grade teacher

Education: UW-RF for elementary education (masters), Winona State for criminal justice - corrections (undergraduate)

Previous experience: Glenwood City Elementary, two years, fifth grade; paraprofessional, five years

Hobbies: Hanging out with family, hiking, running, reading.

David Linsmeyer

Age: 24

Family: Youngest of four and enjoying spoiling nieces and nephews

Position: Elementary school counselor

Education: Undergrad: UW-Stout; graduate: UW-Stout

Previous experience: Fall practicum at Elmwood School District; spring internship at Elk Mound School District.

Hobbies: Fly fishing, baseball, running

Jeremy Gibson

Age: 23

Family: Parents Cindy and Dennis, brother Aaron

Position: Eighth grade math

Education: Mandovi High School (2012), UW-Eau Claire (2016)

Previous experience: First year as a professional teacher

Hobbies: Golf, exercise, spend time with my family, officiate basketball

Jackie Briggs

Family: Live in New Richmond with fiance Marty and our dog, Indy

Position: Elementary special education

Education: Attended Somerset High School, graduated from UW-LaCrosse in 2016

Previous experience: This will be my second year teaching. Previously, I taught middle school special education in a nearby district.

Hayley Hawkins

Family: My parents Greg and Sue Hawkins live in Hammond, as well as my younger brother, Luke. My older sister, Jill, her husband Chad and their two kids live in the area as well.

Position: Middle school special education teacher

Education: 2010 graduate of SCC, attended UW-La Crosse to pursue a degree in middle childhood-early adolescence education and obtained certification to teach both general and special education.

Previous experience: Autism teacher, Baraboo, Wis., two years.

Jason Koele

Age: 30

Family: Jessica Koele (wife), Emerson Koele (son), Roxy (dog)

Position: High School Dean of Students and Activities Director

Education: B.A. music education (Augsburg College, Minneapolis); working on M.A. Professional Development, Principal Licensure (UWRF)

Previous experience: Six years HS band director at SCC

Hobbies: Hunting, attending baseball games, grilling on the deck and being with family.

Lindsay Jacobs

Family: Husband Jason, 3-year-old son, Greysen

Position: Elementary Assistant Principal/4K Director

Education: Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Early Childhood Education from UW-River Falls in 2006. Masters of Education in Teaching and Learning from St. Mary's University of Winona in 2009. K-12 Principal Ed.S Certificate from St. Mary's in 2014.

Previous experience: First grade teacher in New Richmond 2006-2015; K-2 Literacy Coach in New Richmond 2013-2014; Elementary Principal in Mauston, Wis., 2015-2017.

Hobbies: Spending time with my family, reading, watching Badgers and Packers, exercising.

Chance Langeness

Age: 40

Family: Wife, Jessica; kids: Caden, 14; Makayla, 12; Cole, 11; Connor, 9; Calvin, 6.

Position: Middle School Dean of Students and Activities Director

Education: Luck High School, UW-Madison bachelors; working on principalship through Silver Lake College.

Previous experience: Taught sixth grade outside Phoenix, Ariz., for four years; taught fifth grade at SCC for past seven years. Coached golf, softball and basketball.

Hobbies: Coaching (students and my own children), golfing, fishing.

Amanda Arnold

Age: 25

Family: Daughter of Jeff and Sherry Arnold. My dad is a retired state patrol officer and my mother owns and operates a large scale custom calf raising facility. I have a brother named Justin who is married to Andrea and has a son named Bryce. He is a State Patrol Officer in Eau Claire County. My sister Jaimie is married to Casey Palbicki and is the Vocal Music Teacher at Somerset middle and high schools.

Position: I am the vocal music teacher in the high school. I have also taken on the the high school drama department.

Education: UW- River Falls

Previous experience: First year teacher

Hobbies: I love singing, being in and producing theatre shows, playing tennis, hiking, cooking, reading, and kayaking.