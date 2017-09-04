St. Croix Central School district welcomes new staff
St. Croix Central School District will add 15 new staff members and teachers to its roster, and also had three staff members change positions, for the 2017-18 school year.
To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles and photographs of each new SCC staff member.
Adam Newton
Age: 25
Family: Parents: Gary and Janine Newton; siblings: Josh and Emily Newton, Jenna and Scott Capizzi
Position: Sixth grade science
Education: High School: Baldwin-Woodville, 2011; college: UWRF, 2015.
Previous experience: This is my second year teaching; last year I was a sixth and seventh grade science teacher at Menomonie Middle School.
Hobbies: In my pastime I enjoy spending time outdoors or working on our family farm where we raise steers and grow corn, soybeans, and alfalfa. I also have been a volunteer firefighter on United Fire & Rescue for the last five years.
Hali Tasler
Age: 22
Position: High School math teacher
Education: UW-River Falls
Previous experience: Volleyball and skating coach, math tutor
Hobbies: knitting, photography, traveling.
Teri Sharp
Age: 37
Family: I am married to my amazing husband, Brad Sharp, for 15 years. Together we have two children, our son Collin, 15, a freshman at New Richmond High School and our daughter Madalynn,13, an eighth grader at New Richmond Middle School.
Position: Fourth grade teacher
Education: Master's in Elementary Education from UW-River Falls; Bachelor's of Science in Psychology from UW-River Falls
Previous experience: Third grade teacher in Plum City, Spring of 2017; substitute teacher for New Richmond, Somerset, and Hudson districts, Fall of 2016; UWRF Graduate Assistant, 2015-2016
Hobbies: I love spending time with family and friends. I also enjoy running, fishing, gardening, reading and cooking. I am currently working towards a personal goal of running a marathon in all 50 states by the time I turn 50 years of age.
Kathryn Oakland
Age: 27
Family: From Chippewa Falls. Includes father, Steve Steinmetz, and mother, Judy. As well as two brothers and two puppies.
Position: Seventh grade literacy
Education: Graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2012 with a degree in MCEA Education and a minor in English. In 2015, received a Master's Degree in Education and Professional Development from UW-River Falls.
Previous experience: Sixth and seventh grade language arts at Hudson Middle School from 2013-2017.
Hobbies: When not in school working, I enjoy volleyball, dance, board games, and watching the BADGERS!
Sean Conway
Age: 26
Family: Oldest of four. Father: Tom Conway; Mother: Kristi Conway
Position: High school band director
Education: UW-Eau Claire, Instrumental Music Education
Previous experience: Waukesha North High School, Waukesha, Wis.; Butler Middle School, Waukesha, Wis.
Hobbies: Teaching drum corps., traveling, running, spending time with friends and family.
Sue Chelstrom
Age: 55
Family: Husband Richard; daughter Ashley (17); son Eric (15)
Position: Special education teacher
Education: BA in Business Administration from St. Thomas University; Special Education teaching license from St. Mary's University.
Previous experience: Employed by Hudson School District for 10 years working with students with intellectual disabilities and autism.
Hobbies: Playing piano, relaxing in my hammock, trying to be involved with my teenagers as much as I can, family time.
Cory Mulhollam
Age: 30
Family: Married four years to Erin Mulhollam, expecting first child in February.
Position: Fourth grade teacher
Education: UWRF, major Elementary Education, minor Early Childhood
Previous experience: Third grade teacher at Unity School District, 4K teacher at St. Croix Central.
Hobbies: Spending time with family at the cabin, hunting, fishing, outdoor activities, watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.
Michael Nilssen
Age: 29
Family: Fiancee Alex
Position: Third grade teacher
Education: 2007 St. Croix Central grad, 2015 University of Minnesota-Duluth grad
Previous experience: 2012-2014 paraprofessional at Seven Hills Classical Academy; 2015-2017 paraprofessional at St. Croix Central School.
Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family, hunting and fishing, fastpitch softball and coaching.
Lora Rozeboom
Age: 61
Family: Nine brothers/sisters with nieces and nephews
Position: Sixth grade cross categorical special education
Education: BS Winona State University, Winona, Minn.; MS Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan.; TAS Wichita State University
Previous experience: Elementary education special education, high school special education, principal director of special education, coordinator of special services - college
Hobbies: Cross stitch, spending time with family, reading.
Aubrey Tackman
Age: 31
Family: Husband, John Tackman; children: Kendall (4), Brody (3), Nora (1)
Position: Fifth grade teacher
Education: UW-RF for elementary education (masters), Winona State for criminal justice - corrections (undergraduate)
Previous experience: Glenwood City Elementary, two years, fifth grade; paraprofessional, five years
Hobbies: Hanging out with family, hiking, running, reading.
David Linsmeyer
Age: 24
Family: Youngest of four and enjoying spoiling nieces and nephews
Position: Elementary school counselor
Education: Undergrad: UW-Stout; graduate: UW-Stout
Previous experience: Fall practicum at Elmwood School District; spring internship at Elk Mound School District.
Hobbies: Fly fishing, baseball, running
Jeremy Gibson
Age: 23
Family: Parents Cindy and Dennis, brother Aaron
Position: Eighth grade math
Education: Mandovi High School (2012), UW-Eau Claire (2016)
Previous experience: First year as a professional teacher
Hobbies: Golf, exercise, spend time with my family, officiate basketball
Jackie Briggs
Family: Live in New Richmond with fiance Marty and our dog, Indy
Position: Elementary special education
Education: Attended Somerset High School, graduated from UW-LaCrosse in 2016
Previous experience: This will be my second year teaching. Previously, I taught middle school special education in a nearby district.
Hayley Hawkins
Family: My parents Greg and Sue Hawkins live in Hammond, as well as my younger brother, Luke. My older sister, Jill, her husband Chad and their two kids live in the area as well.
Position: Middle school special education teacher
Education: 2010 graduate of SCC, attended UW-La Crosse to pursue a degree in middle childhood-early adolescence education and obtained certification to teach both general and special education.
Previous experience: Autism teacher, Baraboo, Wis., two years.
Jason Koele
Age: 30
Family: Jessica Koele (wife), Emerson Koele (son), Roxy (dog)
Position: High School Dean of Students and Activities Director
Education: B.A. music education (Augsburg College, Minneapolis); working on M.A. Professional Development, Principal Licensure (UWRF)
Previous experience: Six years HS band director at SCC
Hobbies: Hunting, attending baseball games, grilling on the deck and being with family.
Lindsay Jacobs
Family: Husband Jason, 3-year-old son, Greysen
Position: Elementary Assistant Principal/4K Director
Education: Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Early Childhood Education from UW-River Falls in 2006. Masters of Education in Teaching and Learning from St. Mary's University of Winona in 2009. K-12 Principal Ed.S Certificate from St. Mary's in 2014.
Previous experience: First grade teacher in New Richmond 2006-2015; K-2 Literacy Coach in New Richmond 2013-2014; Elementary Principal in Mauston, Wis., 2015-2017.
Hobbies: Spending time with my family, reading, watching Badgers and Packers, exercising.
Chance Langeness
Age: 40
Family: Wife, Jessica; kids: Caden, 14; Makayla, 12; Cole, 11; Connor, 9; Calvin, 6.
Position: Middle School Dean of Students and Activities Director
Education: Luck High School, UW-Madison bachelors; working on principalship through Silver Lake College.
Previous experience: Taught sixth grade outside Phoenix, Ariz., for four years; taught fifth grade at SCC for past seven years. Coached golf, softball and basketball.
Hobbies: Coaching (students and my own children), golfing, fishing.
Amanda Arnold
Age: 25
Family: Daughter of Jeff and Sherry Arnold. My dad is a retired state patrol officer and my mother owns and operates a large scale custom calf raising facility. I have a brother named Justin who is married to Andrea and has a son named Bryce. He is a State Patrol Officer in Eau Claire County. My sister Jaimie is married to Casey Palbicki and is the Vocal Music Teacher at Somerset middle and high schools.
Position: I am the vocal music teacher in the high school. I have also taken on the the high school drama department.
Education: UW- River Falls
Previous experience: First year teacher
Hobbies: I love singing, being in and producing theatre shows, playing tennis, hiking, cooking, reading, and kayaking.