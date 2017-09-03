WITC-New Richmond holds 50th anniversary celebration

Rep. Rob Stafsholt presented a Citation by the Legislature to WITC-New Richmond President Dr. John Will and New Richmond Campus Administrator Susan Lockwood during the college’s 50th anniversary celebration, which was held on Thursday, Aug. 24. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia

A crowd of community members, as well as current and former WITC-New Richmond employees, gathered at WITC-New Richmond to celebrate the college's 50th anniversary. The event was held on Thursday, Aug. 24.

