New Richmond school district, St. Mary's welcomes new staff
The New Richmond School District will add 18 new staff members and teachers to its roster for the 2016-17 school year.
St. Mary Catholic School will also add three new staff members this school year.
To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles and photographs of each of the new New Richmond and St. Mary staff members.
New Richmond School District
Paige Gurtner
Age: 23
Family: mom and dad (Marilyn and Duane Gurtner)
Position: seventh grade literature teacher
Education: bachelor's degree in English education (UW-River Falls)
Previous work experience: English teacher for alternative diploma program (Unity School), long term Title I teacher, substitute teacher (Unity, Siren, SCF), student teaching (eighth grade - SCF & The Netherlands - Bilingual School)
Hobbies: Hiking, fishing, camping, reading, exercising, spending time with family, friends and pets.
Becky Baures
Age: Almost 50
Family: four children, three grandchildren, one dog
Position: Cross Categorical Special Education at Hillside Elementary
Education: BA Art Education - Viterbo University, La Crosse; MEPF - UW-La Crosse; EMT - Western Technical College; 10 Sped Program - EduCATE Wis, New Richmond.
Previous experience: Elementary art teacher - Westby School District (three years), Tomah Area School District (21 years), Learning Disabilities Teacher - Tomah School District (one year)
Hobbies: Drawing, walking/hiking, reading, cooking traveling, camping, snowshoeing and spending time with my children and grandchildren.
Kelsy Johnson
Age: 22
Family: parents: Murray and Heidi Johnson, and a twin sister, Kayla Johnson
Position: high school social studies - ninth grade modern world history
Education: UW-River Falls: Broad Field Social Studies, graduated May 2017
Previous experience: First teaching job. Interim director/curator of the Polk County Museum. Student taught at New Richmond Middle School, sixth grade.
Hobbies: I love to play tennis and am an avid gardener. I enjoy doing anything outdoors.
Maria Hall
Age: 31
Family: Married to Nicholas Hall; two children: Mae (2.5 years old), Rhett (5 months)
Position: Sixth grade science
Education: Elementary Education with math minor from UW-River Falls
Previous experience: Antigo Middle School, Elcho School District, Stanley-Boyd Middle School
Hobbies: Going for walks with my family. Owning Deck the Halls - DIY Studio: a place where we host events for guests to come create their own wood sign from scratch. I also enjoy running, creating crafts and exploring with my kids.
Ben Magee
Age: 27
Family: Wife: Kelsie Magee—second grade teacher at Starr
Position: High school social studies teacher - U.S. History
Education: Prescott High School, bachelor's degree from UW-Eau Claire - History and minor in Economics.
Previous experience: long term sub in Princeton, Minn. for U.S. government and economics; four years at Ellsworth, seventh grade geography and civics.
Hobbies: Traveling, trout fishing, bow hunting, watching the Badgers and Packers, and spending time with friends and family.
Alissa Tuinstra
Age: 34
Family: Husband: Matt Tuinstra; kids: Hunter, Ryker, and Adah
Position: Second grade teacher
Education: Bachelor of science in education from the University of North Dakota
Previous experience: two years teaching fourth grade in the Hudson School District; nine years teaching fifth grade in the School District of New Berlin.
Hobbies: Watching sports, working out, gardening, and relaxing at the lake.
Kyle Krueger
Age: 33
Position: alternative learning center teacher, seventh grade football coach, boy's C-team basketball coach
Education: Bachelor's in social sciences and history education from Winona State
Previous experience: Seven years teaching social studies in Aldine ISD in Houston, Texas.
Hobbies: golf, crossfit, audiobooks/podcasts, spending time with my nephews, meditation and the outdoors.
Mackenzie Shriver
Age: 24
Family: Mom and dad, three sisters—two older and one younger
Position: Second grade teacher at Paperjack Elementary
Education: Double majored in early childhood education and early childhood special education at the UW-Stout.
Previous experience: taught kindergarten in Honduras for one year.
Hobbies: I love to travel, being outside, boating and doing water sports. I love to spend time with my family and friends and also enjoy working out.
Shelby Weiske
Age: 22
Family: Mike and Lisa Weiske of New Richmond/Baldwin
Position: Cross-categorical special education teacher at Paperjack Elementary School
Education: Baldwin-Woodville High School, Class of 2013; Bachelor of Science, Special Education, UW-Stout, Class of 2017
Previous experience: This will be my first experience as a full-time special education teacher! My certification for licensure did allow me to student-teach in a variety of school districts such as Hudson, Baldwin-Woodville, Altoona, and Sojourner Truth Academy.
Hobbies: Serving as the St. Croix County Livestock Committee Swine Chair for the St. Croix County Fair and I am also the St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair Coordinator. My other hobbies include softball, hunting, reading and spending time with my family.
Kati Stodolka
Age: 24
Family: Dad - Dan; Mom - Barb; brother - Mike (junior chemistry major at St. Thomas)
Position: high school English teacher
Education: Graduated from UW-RF in December 2016
Previous experience: Long term substitute at NRHS as an English teacher for the second semester (January-June)
Hobbies: played softball in high school and college; coaching softball; singing in the Bloomington Chorale; performing in an ensemble for community theatre (Mary Poppins), reading, and writing.
Amanda Lietz
Age: 28
Family: Husband Kurt Lietz and son Jonah
Position: part time agriculture teacher
Education: BS from the UW-River Falls
Previous experience: Two years teaching at Suring Schools; two years teaching at Oconto Falls High School; currently working part time on family's dairy farm - Haase Dairy.
Hobbies: gardening, watching football, managing my flock of sheep.
Hyrum Barker
Age: 31
Family: Wife, Cassandra with our first child due Oct. 31. We are expecting a boy.
Position: Orchestra teacher grades 6-12
Education: Two years Snow College, four years Utah State University. Bachelor's of Music Education
Previous experience: Seven years teaching beginning orchestra grades 4-6: four years in Utah, three years in Wyoming.
Hobbies: Playing pickleball with my wife; writing and arranging music; performing cello and piano music; playing board games; spending time outside and playing sports.
Ashley Steiner
Age: 30
Family: Husband Matt, two children - Wesley (son, 6), Cecelia (daughter, 3)
Position: High school English teacher, high school play director
Education: Bachelor's degree from UW-River Falls - broad area English secondary education; masters degree in reading education from UW-River Falls.
Previous experience: taught at Ellsworth Middle School, seventh grade reading and directed school plays.
Hobbies: Spending time with family, traveling, going to plays, reading, spending time outside - especially hiking, running and kayaking.
Aleksis Kincaid
Age: 28
Family: Allison (wife)
Position: District response-to-intervention coordinator/school psychologist
Education: Ph.D. in School Psychology from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis; M.A. in School Psychology from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis; B.S. in Psychology and Sociology from The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth
Previous experience: School Psychology Intern/Behavior Interventionist at Mahtomedi Public Schools, Mahtomedi; Curriculum/Assessment Reviewer at Department of Human Services - Parent Aware, Minneapolis; Research Assistant for Individual Growth and Development Indicators (IGDIs), a preschool literacy assessment, Minneapolis; Research Assistant for the National Center on Educational Outcomes, a disability policy research center, Minneapolis; TrueNorth AmeriCorps - Interventionist and Volunteer Coordinator, Duluth Public Schools, Duluth
Hobbies: Cycling, kayaking, running, reading, camping, and visiting with family and friends.
Lauren Rominski
Age: 25
Family: Matt Rominski, father; Teri Skramstad, mother; brothers: Brian, Jack, Ben, David, Jacob; sister: Clare
Position: physical education
Education: UW-Eau Claire (MCEA; general sciences minor)
Previous experience: Tiger Pack (2015-2016); substitute teaching in NR (2016-2017)
Hobbies: Traveling, reading mystery novels, watching movies, cheering for the Vikings, and playing tennis.
David Kocik
Age: 22
Position: high school English teacher
Education: UW-Eau Claire: BA English teaching
Previous experience: camp counselor at Shell Lake Arts Center, program assistant at Bridge for Community Life.
Hobbies: Rooting for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers; playing video games; playing tennis, listening to podcasts, reading, cooking, traveling, all things Harry Potter.
Dale Boruch
Age: 39
Position: Sixth grade special education teacher
Education: Under grad: UW-Stevens Point, major physical education, minor health education; graduate: Capella University, Masters: Leadership in Education; UW-Superior: special education licensure program
Previous experience: K-12 physical education in the Butternut School District for 11 years; high school special education in the Unity School District for one year.
Hobbies: Golf, running, biking, X-C skiing, camping
Janine Smetana
Family: I have three children and one grandchild
Position: Middle school teacher
Education: Graduated from UW-River Falls
Previous experience: I spent two years at Assumption Catholic School in Durand, and one year at St. Mary in New Richmond.
Hobbies: In my spare time, I enjoy creating pottery, taking photographs and reading.
St. Mary Catholic School
Jennifer Struss
Family: husband Herb, daughter Samantha, son Herbie
Position: teacher - ELA/Lit. sixth-eighth grade
Education: M.S. - elementary education, UW-River Falls
Previous experience: Substitute teacher
Hobbies: reading, scrapbooking and swimming
Andy Bernstrom
Age: 39
Family: Daughter, Amelia Grace; dogs, Ringo and Lilly
Position: Third grade teacher
Education: B.A. Augsburg College - Theater Arts; M.A. College of St. Catherine - Elementary Education
Previous experience: I have been teaching for the past seven years for a variety of school and districts.
Hobbies: Martial arts, movie watching and sailing
Lisa Valentine
Family: Husband Nick, childre: David, 12; Amelia, 11.
Position: Fourth-eighth grade math - St. Mary School
Education: B.S. St. Catherine, M.A. St. Mary's University
Previous experience: North Branch, Luke, Denver, Col., Minneapolis
Hobbies: Travel, scrapbooking, sewing, gardening