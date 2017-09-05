Search
    School district, St. Mary's welcomes new staff

    By Jordan Willi Today at 3:46 p.m.

    The New Richmond School District will add 18 new staff members and teachers to its roster for the 2016-17 school year.

    St. Mary Catholic School will also add three new staff members this school year.

    To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles and photographs of each of the new New Richmond and St. Mary staff members.

    New Richmond School District

    Paige Gurtner

    Age: 23

    Family: mom and dad (Marilyn and Duane Gurtner)

    Position: seventh grade literature teacher

    Education: bachelor's degree in English education (UW-River Falls)

    Previous work experience: English teacher for alternative diploma program (Unity School), long term Title I teacher, substitute teacher (Unity, Siren, SCF), student teaching (eighth grade - SCF & The Netherlands - Bilingual School)

    Hobbies: Hiking, fishing, camping, reading, exercising, spending time with family, friends and pets.

    Becky Baures

    Age: Almost 50

    Family: four children, three grandchildren, one dog

    Position: Cross Categorical Special Education at Hillside Elementary

    Education: BA Art Education - Viterbo University, La Crosse; MEPF - UW-La Crosse; EMT - Western Technical College; 10 Sped Program - EduCATE Wis, New Richmond.

    Previous experience: Elementary art teacher - Westby School District (three years), Tomah Area School District (21 years), Learning Disabilities Teacher - Tomah School District (one year)

    Hobbies: Drawing, walking/hiking, reading, cooking traveling, camping, snowshoeing and spending time with my children and grandchildren.

    Kelsy Johnson

    Age: 22

    Family: parents: Murray and Heidi Johnson, and a twin sister, Kayla Johnson

    Position: high school social studies - ninth grade modern world history

    Education: UW-River Falls: Broad Field Social Studies, graduated May 2017

    Previous experience: First teaching job. Interim director/curator of the Polk County Museum. Student taught at New Richmond Middle School, sixth grade.

    Hobbies: I love to play tennis and am an avid gardener. I enjoy doing anything outdoors.

    Maria Hall

    Age: 31

    Family: Married to Nicholas Hall; two children: Mae (2.5 years old), Rhett (5 months)

    Position: Sixth grade science

    Education: Elementary Education with math minor from UW-River Falls

    Previous experience: Antigo Middle School, Elcho School District, Stanley-Boyd Middle School

    Hobbies: Going for walks with my family. Owning Deck the Halls - DIY Studio: a place where we host events for guests to come create their own wood sign from scratch. I also enjoy running, creating crafts and exploring with my kids.

    Ben Magee

    Age: 27

    Family: Wife: Kelsie Magee—second grade teacher at Starr

    Position: High school social studies teacher - U.S. History

    Education: Prescott High School, bachelor's degree from UW-Eau Claire - History and minor in Economics.

    Previous experience: long term sub in Princeton, Minn. for U.S. government and economics; four years at Ellsworth, seventh grade geography and civics.

    Hobbies: Traveling, trout fishing, bow hunting, watching the Badgers and Packers, and spending time with friends and family.

    Alissa Tuinstra

    Age: 34

    Family: Husband: Matt Tuinstra; kids: Hunter, Ryker, and Adah

    Position: Second grade teacher

    Education: Bachelor of science in education from the University of North Dakota

    Previous experience: two years teaching fourth grade in the Hudson School District; nine years teaching fifth grade in the School District of New Berlin.

    Hobbies: Watching sports, working out, gardening, and relaxing at the lake.

    Kyle Krueger

    Age: 33

    Position: alternative learning center teacher, seventh grade football coach, boy's C-team basketball coach

    Education: Bachelor's in social sciences and history education from Winona State

    Previous experience: Seven years teaching social studies in Aldine ISD in Houston, Texas.

    Hobbies: golf, crossfit, audiobooks/podcasts, spending time with my nephews, meditation and the outdoors.

    Mackenzie Shriver

    Age: 24

    Family: Mom and dad, three sisters—two older and one younger

    Position: Second grade teacher at Paperjack Elementary

    Education: Double majored in early childhood education and early childhood special education at the UW-Stout.

    Previous experience: taught kindergarten in Honduras for one year.

    Hobbies: I love to travel, being outside, boating and doing water sports. I love to spend time with my family and friends and also enjoy working out.

    Shelby Weiske

    Age: 22

    Family: Mike and Lisa Weiske of New Richmond/Baldwin

    Position: Cross-categorical special education teacher at Paperjack Elementary School

    Education: Baldwin-Woodville High School, Class of 2013; Bachelor of Science, Special Education, UW-Stout, Class of 2017

    Previous experience: This will be my first experience as a full-time special education teacher! My certification for licensure did allow me to student-teach in a variety of school districts such as Hudson, Baldwin-Woodville, Altoona, and Sojourner Truth Academy.

    Hobbies: Serving as the St. Croix County Livestock Committee Swine Chair for the St. Croix County Fair and I am also the St. Croix County Fairest of the Fair Coordinator. My other hobbies include softball, hunting, reading and spending time with my family.

    Kati Stodolka

    Age: 24

    Family: Dad - Dan; Mom - Barb; brother - Mike (junior chemistry major at St. Thomas)

    Position: high school English teacher

    Education: Graduated from UW-RF in December 2016

    Previous experience: Long term substitute at NRHS as an English teacher for the second semester (January-June)

    Hobbies: played softball in high school and college; coaching softball; singing in the Bloomington Chorale; performing in an ensemble for community theatre (Mary Poppins), reading, and writing.

    Amanda Lietz

    Age: 28

    Family: Husband Kurt Lietz and son Jonah

    Position: part time agriculture teacher

    Education: BS from the UW-River Falls

    Previous experience: Two years teaching at Suring Schools; two years teaching at Oconto Falls High School; currently working part time on family's dairy farm - Haase Dairy.

    Hobbies: gardening, watching football, managing my flock of sheep.

    Hyrum Barker

    Age: 31

    Family: Wife, Cassandra with our first child due Oct. 31. We are expecting a boy.

    Position: Orchestra teacher grades 6-12

    Education: Two years Snow College, four years Utah State University. Bachelor's of Music Education

    Previous experience: Seven years teaching beginning orchestra grades 4-6: four years in Utah, three years in Wyoming.

    Hobbies: Playing pickleball with my wife; writing and arranging music; performing cello and piano music; playing board games; spending time outside and playing sports.

    Ashley Steiner

    Age: 30

    Family: Husband Matt, two children - Wesley (son, 6), Cecelia (daughter, 3)

    Position: High school English teacher, high school play director

    Education: Bachelor's degree from UW-River Falls - broad area English secondary education; masters degree in reading education from UW-River Falls.

    Previous experience: taught at Ellsworth Middle School, seventh grade reading and directed school plays.

    Hobbies: Spending time with family, traveling, going to plays, reading, spending time outside - especially hiking, running and kayaking.

    Aleksis Kincaid

    Age: 28

    Family: Allison (wife)

    Position: District response-to-intervention coordinator/school psychologist

    Education: Ph.D. in School Psychology from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis; M.A. in School Psychology from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis; B.S. in Psychology and Sociology from The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth

    Previous experience: School Psychology Intern/Behavior Interventionist at Mahtomedi Public Schools, Mahtomedi; Curriculum/Assessment Reviewer at Department of Human Services - Parent Aware, Minneapolis; Research Assistant for Individual Growth and Development Indicators (IGDIs), a preschool literacy assessment, Minneapolis; Research Assistant for the National Center on Educational Outcomes, a disability policy research center, Minneapolis; TrueNorth AmeriCorps - Interventionist and Volunteer Coordinator, Duluth Public Schools, Duluth

    Hobbies: Cycling, kayaking, running, reading, camping, and visiting with family and friends.

    Lauren Rominski

    Age: 25

    Family: Matt Rominski, father; Teri Skramstad, mother; brothers: Brian, Jack, Ben, David, Jacob; sister: Clare

    Position: physical education

    Education: UW-Eau Claire (MCEA; general sciences minor)

    Previous experience: Tiger Pack (2015-2016); substitute teaching in NR (2016-2017)

    Hobbies: Traveling, reading mystery novels, watching movies, cheering for the Vikings, and playing tennis.

    David Kocik

    Age: 22

    Position: high school English teacher

    Education: UW-Eau Claire: BA English teaching

    Previous experience: camp counselor at Shell Lake Arts Center, program assistant at Bridge for Community Life.

    Hobbies: Rooting for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers; playing video games; playing tennis, listening to podcasts, reading, cooking, traveling, all things Harry Potter.

    Dale Boruch

    Age: 39

    Position: Sixth grade special education teacher

    Education: Under grad: UW-Stevens Point, major physical education, minor health education; graduate: Capella University, Masters: Leadership in Education; UW-Superior: special education licensure program

    Previous experience: K-12 physical education in the Butternut School District for 11 years; high school special education in the Unity School District for one year.

    Hobbies: Golf, running, biking, X-C skiing, camping

    Janine Smetana

    Family: I have three children and one grandchild

    Position: Middle school teacher

    Education: Graduated from UW-River Falls

    Previous experience: I spent two years at Assumption Catholic School in Durand, and one year at St. Mary in New Richmond.

    Hobbies: In my spare time, I enjoy creating pottery, taking photographs and reading.

    St. Mary Catholic School

    Jennifer Struss

    Family: husband Herb, daughter Samantha, son Herbie

    Position: teacher - ELA/Lit. sixth-eighth grade

    Education: M.S. - elementary education, UW-River Falls

    Previous experience: Substitute teacher

    Hobbies: reading, scrapbooking and swimming

    Andy Bernstrom

    Age: 39

    Family: Daughter, Amelia Grace; dogs, Ringo and Lilly

    Position: Third grade teacher

    Education: B.A. Augsburg College - Theater Arts; M.A. College of St. Catherine - Elementary Education

    Previous experience: I have been teaching for the past seven years for a variety of school and districts.

    Hobbies: Martial arts, movie watching and sailing

    Lisa Valentine

    Family: Husband Nick, childre: David, 12; Amelia, 11.

    Position: Fourth-eighth grade math - St. Mary School

    Education: B.S. St. Catherine, M.A. St. Mary's University

    Previous experience: North Branch, Luke, Denver, Col., Minneapolis

    Hobbies: Travel, scrapbooking, sewing, gardening

