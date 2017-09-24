School district, St. Anne welcome new staff

To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles and photographs of each new Somerset and St. Anne staff members.

Keaton Anderson

Age: 24

Family: Fiancée, Rachel McConnon; mother, Melissa Anderson; father, Todd Anderson; sister, Morgan Anderson

Position: Biology and Earth & Space Sciences

Previous work experience: Pierce County Highway Dept.

Hobbies: Fishing, cooking, playing/coaching basketball, rooting for the Packers and Bucks, spending time with family, and understanding our universe from our pale blue dot called home.

Jacob Mitchell

Age: 30

Family: Wife, Katie Mitchell. Celebrated first anniversary in early August

Position: Seventh/eighth grade math teacher

Previous work experience: One year as fourth through eighth grade math teacher at St. Mary's in New Richmond, two years as a fifth grade classroom teacher in Hudson, three years as a middle school math teacher in Clayton.

Hobbies: Spending time with my lovely wife, Katie. Enjoy playing volleyball and softball throughout the summer. Staying active with tennis and jogging. Cheering on the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers! Vacationing in Door County whenever possible. Spending time at the lake, paddle boarding, kayaking, and relaxing. Recently have started experimenting with homebrewing.

Jacob Cook

Age: 45

Family: A 13-year-old daughter, 14-year-old son, and a 15-year-old son. All three children attend school in the Somerset School District.

Position: High school math teacher

Previous work experience: Retired Navy/Navy Reserve Veteran of 22 years. After retiring from the Navy, worked three years in banking and mortgage. Spent the last year attending school to obtain teaching certification.

Kylie Fader

Age: 23

Family: Phillip Fader (dad), Shelby Fader (mom), Jordan Fader (brother)

Position: Middle school cross categorical special education teacher

Hobbies: I enjoy spending time outdoors including hunting, fishing, boating, and hiking. I have an 11-year-old yellow lab named Maizie. I like watching the Packers and Badgers with friends and family. I look forward to the school year ahead. Go Spartans!

Joe Hutter

Age: 41

Family: My wife Amy and my two boys Tyler and Jacob

Position: Middle school math teacher

Previous work experience: 16 years in the New Richmond, two years in the Clayton

Hobbies: I enjoy hunting, fishing, and woodworking projects.

Ali Igou

Age: 30

Family: Husband Kyle and three kids Aubrey, Ethan and Kendall

Position: Health teacher

Courtney Hinz

Age: 24

Family: I live with my husband, Corry, and our Siberian Husky, Nakoma

Position: Kindergarten teacher

Previous work experience: I taught Kindergarten at Athlos Leadership Academy in Brooklyn Park, Minn., last year. I graduated from UW-Stout.

Hobbies: Hiking, spending time outdoors, reading, photography, making crafts

Madeline Rosewood

Position in district: Special education teacher

Brandon Kieper

Position in district: High school social studies teacher

St. Anne Catholic School

Logan Boettcher

Position: Phy ed teacher/AD and foreign language facilitator

Education: A "Dean's List" graduate of UW—River Falls holding a Bachelor's degree in Health and Human Performance, and is a state licensed K-12 physical education teacher.

Prior work experience: Previously employed as a PE teacher in the Menomonie Area Public School District and also as a PE teacher for St. Joseph's School in Menomonie.

Hobbies: While baseball is his favorite sport (he is still playing organized ball), Boettcher has been a multi-sport athlete and will be coaching St. Anne basketball (and baseball, depending on student interest and his availability).

Hallie Knapek

Position: Kindergarten teacher

Education: Graduate of UW—Stevens Point holding a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education with a Mathematics minor, and is a state licensed teacher in both areas. Knapek was also on the university swim team at UWSP.

Prior work experience: Knapek was previously employed as a teacher with Pacelli Catholic Schools in Stevens Point and was interested in moving closer to family in Minnesota.