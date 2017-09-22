This year four high school marching bands will perform music and movements they've spent hours perfecting. You may have watched the Marching Blackhawks at one of the halftime shows at a football game, but you haven't seen the whole show. Each show has something more added, whether it is more music, new movements, new props, or new costumes. It is not complete until State Championships on Oct. 14, at UW-Whitewater.

At this year's Blackhawk Invitational, Hudson High School Marching Band will proudly present their show "Winter Memories." Chippewa Falls Marching Cardinals will present their show "In the Wind." River Falls Marching Wildcats will give a great performance of their show "TimePiece." To finish the night Baldwin-Woodville Marching Blackhawks will show off their amazing show "Empty Nest." This show is the story of a young bird getting ready to leave the nest.

Band Boosters will be serving up meatball subs, hot dogs, pretzels, nachos and more. Other food vendors are Classic Pizza Truck and DJ's Restaurante. Spirit flags will once again be for sale, and we will be holding a 50/50 Raffle. You purchase tickets and become the winner, you get half the pot of money!

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55+), and students K-12 are $5.