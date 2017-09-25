Panther Pause: New gifted/talented identification process

The school district is introducing a different procedure to identify students who have needs beyond the general education curriculum due to their strong abilities. Staff in each building will conduct an annual screening where test scores and other performance indicators of all students will be reviewed to determine if they have characteristics associated with significantly elevated intellectual or academic abilities. In grades 4K through second, students who demonstrate performance beyond current grade level expectations on assigned tasks and score at or above the 95th national percentile on universal screening measures will be provided with enrichment or extension activities by their classroom teachers to promote their intellectual and academic abilities.

For students in grades 3 and above, a two-step process will be used to identify students who need additional challenges in order to maximize their potential. First, a screening pool of high functioning students will be generated. Students will be included in the screening pool if they have achieved scores at or above the 95th national percentile on at least two previous grade level universal screening tools measuring Reading, Math or Language skills, and one or more of the following criteria:

The student consistently achieves ratings of 3 or 4 on Reading, Language/Writing, or Math standards on K-5 report cards or grades of A- or A on middle or high school report cards.

The student demonstrates positive responses to extension and enrichment activities provided by classroom teachers

The student is nominated by at least two teachers

The student is nominated by the parent(s). Parents will be notified about their ability to nominate their child(ren) through communication from each school.

Students in the screening pool will move on to the second step of the identification process. In this step, teachers and parents of the students in the screening pool will complete scales or checklists measuring characteristics of gifted and talented individuals. Test scores, grades, and rating scale results for each student in the screening pool will be compared to established identification criteria for Intellectual Ability and Academic Ability. Parents and teachers will be informed of the outcomes.