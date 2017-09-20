St. Anne School announces meal policy

Application forms are being sent to all homes with a notice to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price meals or free milk, households must fill out the application and return it to the school (unless notified at the start of the school year that children are eligible through direct certification). Additional copies are available at the office in each school. The information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by agency or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

To obtain free or reduced-price meals or free milk for children in a household where one or more household members receive FoodShare, FDPIR or Wisconsin Works (W-2) cash benefits, list the FoodShare, FDPIR or W-2 case number, list the names of all school children, sign the application and return it to the school office.

For school officials to determine eligibility for free or reduced-price meals or free milk of households not receiving FoodShare, FDPIR or W-2 cash benefits, the household must provide the following information requested on the application: names of all household members, total number of household members, and the adult signing the application form must also list the last four digits of his or her Social Security number or mark the box to the right of "Check if no SSN." Also, the income received by each household member must be provided by amount and source.

If a parent or guardian is dissatisfied with the ruling of the official, he/she may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. If the parent/guardian wishes to make a formal appeal, he/she may make a request either orally or in writing to: Richard Peterson, St. Anne Church, 139 Church Hill Road, Somerset, WI 54025.

If a hearing is needed to appeal the decision, the policy contains an outline of the hearing procedure.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size changes, the family should contact the school. Such changes may make the household eligible for reduced-price meals or free meals or free milk.

Children formally placed in foster care are also eligible for free-meal benefits. Foster children may be certified as eligible without a household application. Households with foster children and non-foster children may choose to include the foster child as a household member, as well as any personal income available to the foster child, on the same application that includes their non-foster children.