The 2017 New Richmond Homecoming Court candidates includes: (front, from left) Avery Patraw, Greta Bakke, Elise Kolbeck, Alli Preece; (back, from left) Mengcha Moua, Mason Marek, Mikah Kier and Blake Kretovics. The king and queen of the 2017 court will be announced at the end of the Varsity Show, which is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia