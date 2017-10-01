The first report the board heard was from summer school director Change Langeness on this summer's attendance. According to Langeness, the academic morning sessions saw 485 total students attend (during June sessions) and 52 students attend the August intervention sessions. The afternoon activity sessions saw 144 students attend weeks one and two, while 119 students attended weeks three and four. A total of 202 students (grades one through eigh) attended swim lessons, while 95 students attended driver's ed. First and second session attendance for the morning classes was up from 2016, while swimming was down from the prior year.

An update showed that enrollment is up 37 full-time students from the end of the school year in June. The most significant drop in student enrollment came at the 4K level, which administration figured was partially due to Hudson starting up its own 4K program this year. The school's virtual charter school is up to 60 students for this school year, with 114 students open enrolled in the program.

The board approved a "Use of Auditorium" policy on its second reading, which outlines the philosophy of use, purpose and other rules and regulations for the use of the auditorium. Also approved on first reading was the school's "High School Coursework Taken in Middle School" policy. This policy states that the school district will follow the Department of Public Instruction recommendation that high school courses taken at the middle school level should be so noted on the transcript along with the grade received; however, the grade(s) received should not be factored into high school grade point average.

The board's next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in the district office, while a board learning and special meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 2, in the district office.