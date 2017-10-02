Somerset SD tax levy increases by 3.37 percent

District residents also heard the enrollment report, which showed a 28-student decrease in the district from 2016-2017. The previous two years (2014-2015 and 2016-2017) also saw decreases in the student population, but those decreases were three and five students respectively.

The school district was also given a presentation on the district's new district wide goals, which are part of the strategic plan, for the 2017-2018 school year.

The goals are as follows:

Measurement

• All employees understand the learner outcomes and the Strategic Objective Rubric and why they are important to each learner's success.

Cultivate Growth & Leadership

• The School District of Somerset provides sustainable and deliberate training to cultivate and develop leaders.

• The school District of Somerset recognizes alumni, students, staff and community members who exhibit positive leadership qualities.

Advance Services and Operations

• The School District of Somerset continually evaluates and improves campus safety and security to support the physical, social and emotional well-being of all learners.

• The School District of Somerset has designed and developed comprehensive facilities for education, fine arts and athletics.

Educational Delivery

• Our district utilizes flexible scheduling to optimize resources directed toward empowering all students' learning and engagement.

• All students engage in career exploration to plan for their desired futures.

• We embrace a culture of diversity and inclusion and welcome new ways of engaging the unique contributions of all.

Engage community through partnerships

• We provide a community education program which connects community members to inspire lifelong learning for all.

• We collaboratively engage with the Somerset community to build trust, thereby increasing involvement of all to achieve our mission and learner outcomes.

The district also approved 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in the school district learning center conference room as the time, date and location of next year's annual meeting.