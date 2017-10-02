Search
    Somerset SD tax levy increases by 3.37 percent

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.

    The Somerset School District approved a tax levy for the 2017-2018 school year of $5,260,942, which is an increase of 3.37 percent from last year. The projected mill rate will be $9.49 per $1,000 value, which is down from $9.92 per $1,000 of property valuation from 2016-2017.

    District residents also heard the enrollment report, which showed a 28-student decrease in the district from 2016-2017. The previous two years (2014-2015 and 2016-2017) also saw decreases in the student population, but those decreases were three and five students respectively.

    The school district was also given a presentation on the district's new district wide goals, which are part of the strategic plan, for the 2017-2018 school year.

    The goals are as follows:

    Measurement

    • All employees understand the learner outcomes and the Strategic Objective Rubric and why they are important to each learner's success.

    Cultivate Growth & Leadership

    • The School District of Somerset provides sustainable and deliberate training to cultivate and develop leaders.

    • The school District of Somerset recognizes alumni, students, staff and community members who exhibit positive leadership qualities.

    Advance Services and Operations

    • The School District of Somerset continually evaluates and improves campus safety and security to support the physical, social and emotional well-being of all learners.

    • The School District of Somerset has designed and developed comprehensive facilities for education, fine arts and athletics.

    Educational Delivery

    • Our district utilizes flexible scheduling to optimize resources directed toward empowering all students' learning and engagement.

    • All students engage in career exploration to plan for their desired futures.

    • We embrace a culture of diversity and inclusion and welcome new ways of engaging the unique contributions of all.

    Engage community through partnerships

    • We provide a community education program which connects community members to inspire lifelong learning for all.

    • We collaboratively engage with the Somerset community to build trust, thereby increasing involvement of all to achieve our mission and learner outcomes.

    The district also approved 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in the school district learning center conference room as the time, date and location of next year's annual meeting.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
