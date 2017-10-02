Somerset SD tax levy increases by 3.37 percent
The Somerset School District approved a tax levy for the 2017-2018 school year of $5,260,942, which is an increase of 3.37 percent from last year. The projected mill rate will be $9.49 per $1,000 value, which is down from $9.92 per $1,000 of property valuation from 2016-2017.
District residents also heard the enrollment report, which showed a 28-student decrease in the district from 2016-2017. The previous two years (2014-2015 and 2016-2017) also saw decreases in the student population, but those decreases were three and five students respectively.
The school district was also given a presentation on the district's new district wide goals, which are part of the strategic plan, for the 2017-2018 school year.
The goals are as follows:
Measurement
• All employees understand the learner outcomes and the Strategic Objective Rubric and why they are important to each learner's success.
Cultivate Growth & Leadership
• The School District of Somerset provides sustainable and deliberate training to cultivate and develop leaders.
• The school District of Somerset recognizes alumni, students, staff and community members who exhibit positive leadership qualities.
Advance Services and Operations
• The School District of Somerset continually evaluates and improves campus safety and security to support the physical, social and emotional well-being of all learners.
• The School District of Somerset has designed and developed comprehensive facilities for education, fine arts and athletics.
Educational Delivery
• Our district utilizes flexible scheduling to optimize resources directed toward empowering all students' learning and engagement.
• All students engage in career exploration to plan for their desired futures.
• We embrace a culture of diversity and inclusion and welcome new ways of engaging the unique contributions of all.
Engage community through partnerships
• We provide a community education program which connects community members to inspire lifelong learning for all.
• We collaboratively engage with the Somerset community to build trust, thereby increasing involvement of all to achieve our mission and learner outcomes.
The district also approved 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in the school district learning center conference room as the time, date and location of next year's annual meeting.