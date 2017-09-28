Search
    Seeking to recover costs for HS sprinkler system repairs

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Following a closed session discussion of the matter at its Sept. 18 school board meeting, the New Richmond Board of Education authorized the initiation of litigation in an effort to recover costs associated with the repairs of the sprinkler system at the high school. File photo

    Following a closed session discussion of the matter at its Sept. 18 school board meeting, the New Richmond Board of Education authorized the initiation of litigation in an effort to recover costs associated with the repairs of the sprinkler system at the high school.

    District Administrator Patrick Olson said the following about the situation in an email response to the News:

    "Recently, the District observed corrosion in some of the sprinkler system piping at the high school building. The piping was installed in 2009-10. The District retained an engineering firm from Minneapolis to investigate the issue. The engineering firm determined that the initial installation of certain components of the system was deficient. The firm also recommended certain repairs, which are underway. Given the findings of the engineering firm, the School Board has authorized the initiation of litigation in an effort to recover costs associated with the repairs."

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
