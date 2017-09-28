Seeking to recover costs for HS sprinkler system repairs

District Administrator Patrick Olson said the following about the situation in an email response to the News:

"Recently, the District observed corrosion in some of the sprinkler system piping at the high school building. The piping was installed in 2009-10. The District retained an engineering firm from Minneapolis to investigate the issue. The engineering firm determined that the initial installation of certain components of the system was deficient. The firm also recommended certain repairs, which are underway. Given the findings of the engineering firm, the School Board has authorized the initiation of litigation in an effort to recover costs associated with the repairs."