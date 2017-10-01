International Walk to School Day

Approximately 500 students from our three elementary schools will be walking to school on Oct. 4, along with parents, teachers and community leaders.

The event will begin at 7:45 a.m. with kids, parents and community leaders walking from the middle school south parking lot. Walkers will arrive at the middle school track at 7:35 a.m. Other special activities associated with the walk include a special message from district administrator Patrick and a healthy snack when students arrive at their school.

Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools and the broader community.

The event is being organized by New Richmond Schools Elementary Wellness Organizations, Physical Education Teachers, and Healthier Together Activity Task Force.