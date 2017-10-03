Free college financial aid assistance

Completing the FAFSA is the first and most important step in qualifying for aid. College Goal Wisconsin is a statewide and national event that provides free information and assistance to families who need to complete the FAFSA application, which is required for students seeking financial aid, such as grants and loans.

At this event, participants will receive a quick overview of the financial aid process and then have the opportunity to complete the FAFSA online. Financial aid staff volunteers from WITC, UW-Colleges and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction will be on-hand to assist in filling out the form.

Dependent students with their parents and independent students should bring their 2016 records: 2016 federal tax return and W2s; 2016 untaxed income records, such as child support or veteran's non-education benefits; information on savings, investments, business assets and farm assets (if applicable); driver's license; Social Security number; alien registration card or permanent resident card (if not a U.S. citizen); parent's information such as date of birth, month and year of their marriage, divorce or separation. Those who don't have all of the information handy should still attend to get a start on the application.