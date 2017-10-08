Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    NRMS September Students of the Month announced

    By New Richmond News Today at 12:00 p.m.
    New Richmond Middle School eighth-grade Students of the Month (from left to right) are: Mr. Kanewischer, Mia Ficociello, Sawyer Joachim, Stella Kosin, Charles Salmon and Mrs. Beebe. Photo courtesy of New Richmond Schools1 / 3
    New Richmond Middle School sixth-grade Students of the Month (from left to right) are: Mr. Martinson, Andy Johnson, Will Feuerer, Phoebe Zdroik, Ireland Green and Mrs. Hofmeister. Photo courtesy of New Richmond Schools2 / 3
    New Richmond Middle School seventh-grade Students of the Month (from left to right) are: Mrs. Hamdorf, Mhkellan Storie, Joshua Mealey, Carson Emmerich, Kailey Stevens and Mrs. Baillargeon. Photo courtesy of New Richmond Schools3 / 3

    Name: Ireland Green

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name: Lindsay and Joe Green

    Favorite Class: Math

    Favorite activities: soccer.

    What I like about school... meeting new friends.

    Name: Will Feuerer

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name: Kathy Rogers, Dave Gerberding and Paul Feuerer

    Favorite Class: Social studies

    Favorite activities: Football, basketball, frisbee and hanging out with friends.

    What I like about school... having all different teachers.

    Name: Phoebe Zdroik

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Tracy and Tony Zdroik

    Favorite Class: Extended literature

    Favorite activities: Dance, reading, traveling and boating.

    What I like about school...Switching classes, music and encore classes.

    Name: Andy Johnson

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Lisa and Tom Johnson

    Favorite Class: Science and math

    Favorite activities: Hockey, tennis and target shooting

    What I like about school is...You get more independence than elementary.

    Name: Kailey Stevens

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s) name(s): Amy and Chris Stevens

    Favorite activities: Art

    What I like about school is....Seeing my friends and cross-country.

    Name: Kellan Storie

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Andy Brinkman and Karen Storie

    Favorite Class: Spanish

    Favorite activities: Volleyball

    What I like about school is: I like to better myself and meet new teachers and friends.

    Name: Carson Emmerich

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Greg and Jodi Emmerich

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: Football, basketball, baseball, fishing and golf.

    What I like about school is...The experiment sand projects we do.

    Name: Josh Mealey

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Jodi and Matt Mealey.

    Favorite Class: Mr. Stowers — geography.

    Favorite activities: Reading, playing with friends, watching "Doctor Who," music and video games.

    What I like about school is: Seeing my teachers, lunch, recess, seeing my friends and field trips.

    Name: Sawyer Joachim

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Brenna and Wes Joachim

    Favorite Class: Math

    Favorite activities: Hunting

    What I like about school is...Hanging out with friends.

    Name: Charlie Salmon

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Kevin and Jeanne Salmon.

    Favorite Class: American history

    Favorite activities: Fishing, basketball, baseball and football.

    What I like about school is...Seeing friends.

    Name: Mia Ficociello

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Marnie Blackman

    Favorite Class: Science and band

    Favorite activities: Playing sports

    What I like about school is... Being in a friendly environment

    Name: Stella Kosin

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Rose Kosin

    Favorite Class: Literature

    Favorite activities: Skiing, swimming, snowboarding and shopping

    What I like about school is...seeing my friends.

    Explore related topics:Newseducationnew richmondMiddle schoolstudents of the monthmarch
    Advertisement
    randomness