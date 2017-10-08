NRMS September Students of the Month announced
Name: Ireland Green
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name: Lindsay and Joe Green
Favorite Class: Math
Favorite activities: soccer.
What I like about school... meeting new friends.
Name: Will Feuerer
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name: Kathy Rogers, Dave Gerberding and Paul Feuerer
Favorite Class: Social studies
Favorite activities: Football, basketball, frisbee and hanging out with friends.
What I like about school... having all different teachers.
Name: Phoebe Zdroik
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name (s): Tracy and Tony Zdroik
Favorite Class: Extended literature
Favorite activities: Dance, reading, traveling and boating.
What I like about school...Switching classes, music and encore classes.
Name: Andy Johnson
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name (s): Lisa and Tom Johnson
Favorite Class: Science and math
Favorite activities: Hockey, tennis and target shooting
What I like about school is...You get more independence than elementary.
Name: Kailey Stevens
Grade: 7
Parent(s) name(s): Amy and Chris Stevens
Favorite activities: Art
What I like about school is....Seeing my friends and cross-country.
Name: Kellan Storie
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Andy Brinkman and Karen Storie
Favorite Class: Spanish
Favorite activities: Volleyball
What I like about school is: I like to better myself and meet new teachers and friends.
Name: Carson Emmerich
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Greg and Jodi Emmerich
Favorite Class: Science
Favorite activities: Football, basketball, baseball, fishing and golf.
What I like about school is...The experiment sand projects we do.
Name: Josh Mealey
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Jodi and Matt Mealey.
Favorite Class: Mr. Stowers — geography.
Favorite activities: Reading, playing with friends, watching "Doctor Who," music and video games.
What I like about school is: Seeing my teachers, lunch, recess, seeing my friends and field trips.
Name: Sawyer Joachim
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Brenna and Wes Joachim
Favorite Class: Math
Favorite activities: Hunting
What I like about school is...Hanging out with friends.
Name: Charlie Salmon
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Kevin and Jeanne Salmon.
Favorite Class: American history
Favorite activities: Fishing, basketball, baseball and football.
What I like about school is...Seeing friends.
Name: Mia Ficociello
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Marnie Blackman
Favorite Class: Science and band
Favorite activities: Playing sports
What I like about school is... Being in a friendly environment
Name: Stella Kosin
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Rose Kosin
Favorite Class: Literature
Favorite activities: Skiing, swimming, snowboarding and shopping
What I like about school is...seeing my friends.