SHS invites community members to become mentors

SHS is recruiting 20-30 business and community mentor volunteers who would like to give time and wisdom to students. The mentor program will connect 11th grade students with a mentor. The commitment will be for a minimum of one school year, possibly two years if the mentor and students would like to continue the mentoring relationship. Students will work with mentors in small groups of two to three per mentor. Mentors will meet with students monthly at SHS. Registration is due by Oct. 20. All session agendas, materials, and trainings are provided.

Mentor-student session details

• Commitment: Mentors make a minimum year-long, one meeting per month commitment from October 2017-May 2018. It is important that mentors attend each session.

• Location: Sessions are held at SHS, supervised by the school counseling staff.

• Dates: Monthly sessions are held Wednesday mornings from 7:30-8:30.

• Sessions topics: Agendas are pre-planned, approximately one hour of activities that focus on topics such as: Career Path & Secrets of Success, Goal Setting, Presenting Yourself, Time Management, and Career Forum.

Mentor steps to apply

Register online using the Somerset Community Mentor Program Application by visiting somerset.k12.wi.us/community and clicking on the "School Volunteers" link on the left side of the website. Click on the link to the Somerset High School Community Mentor Program Application and complete the form. An orientation meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Important dates include:

Friday, Oct. 20 - deadline to apply for 2017-2018 school year

Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 a.m. - orientation meeting for mentors at Somerset High School

Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 a.m. - kick-off mentor program

For more information or questions, contact school counselor Katie Francis at kfrancis@somerset.k12.wi.us.