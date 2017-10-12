Fifth annual conservation day collects record milkweed seed
Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Girl Scout Troops of all ages joined parents and Venturing Crews along with hundreds of other volunteers on the Star Prairie Waterfowl Production Area last Saturday to collect milkweed seed as part of the Boy Scouts of America Eagle River District's fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA.
Early rain did not deter the ambitious efforts of the volunteers who received instruction and assistance from students from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and Stout campuses. US Fish & Wildlife Service staff from the St. Croix Wetlands Management District helped coordinate the day-long event with staff members from the BSA Eagle River District and Friends of the St. Croix Wetlands Management District.
Volunteers scoured the prairie and wetlands of the Star Prairie Waterfowl Production Area just east of the Village of Star Prairie starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 in search of milkweed pods. Volunteers returned to the main staging area with plastic bags full of milkweed seed pods where they joined fellow volunteers in separating the seeds from the pods.