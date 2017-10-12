Fifth annual conservation day collects record milkweed seed

Micaiah Schuld battled both the weather and his poncho to help pick milkweed seed pods Saturday at the BSA’s Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 13

Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Girl Scout troops and parents joined Venturing Crews and hundreds of other volunteers of all ages on the Star Prairie Waterfowl Production Area last Saturday to collect milkweed seed as part of the BSA’s Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 13

US Fish & Wildlife Service volunteers worked with scouts to separate milkweed seeds from their pods last Saturday at the BSA’s Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA in Star Prairie. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 13

Hudson Cub Scout Pack 905 members (from left) Sean and Jayson Ward got some help from their mom, Brandi, collecting milkweed seed pods Saturday at the Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 13

Owen Plantenberg and his dad, Kevin, of Somerset Scout Pack 144, display bags filled with milkweed pods they gathered Saturday morning as part of the BSA’s Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 13

(From left) Laura and Warren Rust of Cub Scout Pack 161 Roberts/Hammond and Owen Platenberg, Logan Kinde, Yeatman Cole and Owen Grant of Somerset Pack 144 hold up two bags filled with milkweed seed pods and one bag filled with just milkweeds seeds separated from their pods at Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA last Saturday in Star Prairie. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 13

Sisters (from left) Traleigh and Emelyse Wolfe show off a bag they filled with milkweed seed pods to help restore pollinator habitat as part of the Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA in Star Prairie. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 13

US Fish & Wildlife Service St. Croix Wetlands Management District Manager Bridget Olson was out and about meeting and speaking with volunteers at Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA last Saturday in Star Prairie. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 13

Volunteers (from left), Abbey Holden, Vang Lor, Dane Dixen and Josh Searle separated milkweed seeds from their pods as part of a large scale seed collection effort at the BSA’s Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA, Saturday, Oct.7. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 13

Cub Scout Warren Rust disguised himself with a milkweed pod mustache at the Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA last Saturday in Star Prairie. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 13

Jessica Headlee (left) and Ciah Hegge (righ) took time out from gathering milkweed seeds to study a catepillar last Saturday at the BSA’s Eagle River District’s fifth annual Conservation Day on the WPA. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 13