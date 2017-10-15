2017 SCC Homecoming

Renee Sheflet, Jackson Pettit, Bryce Blodgett and Logan Shackleton worked in pairs to walk across the gym floor as part of the St. Croix Central Homecoming pep rally on Monday, Oct. 2. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 6

St. Croix Central Student Senate members, and judges, Tadan Holzer and Hannah Kempen watch closely as contestant Jessica Marx attempts to empty her tissue box while using just one hand.

Pictured are the St. Croix Central Homecoming Queen and her princesses, including: (from left) Queen Ariana Carrasco; junior princess Elizabeth Andersen; sophomore princess Angelica Olson; and freshman princess Jazilynn Geiger. Missing from the photo is senior princess Abby Edelman.

Pictured are the St. Croix Central Homecoming King and his princes, including: (from right) King Joey Sauer; senior prince Collin Nelson; junior prince Derek Myer; sophomore prince Lucas Holme; and freshman prince Trent Nippoldt.

Thorin Berg cheers on teammate Morgan Siler as she attempts to eat a fruit strip without using her hands before her opponent, Gabe Siler, can finish his during the St. Croix Central Homecoming pep rally on Monday, Oct. 2.