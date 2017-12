What I like about school... I get to see all my friends.

Dave Domingo

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name: Gina & Edgar Domingo

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Math Masters & Science Olympiad

What I like about school... The food at lunch.

Brady Baillargeon

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Leah & Bob

Favorite Class: Math

Favorite activities: Basketball

What I like about school is... Going from class to class.

Brooklyn Swanepoel

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Candi Swanepoel and Brian Swanepoel

Favorite Class: Literature

Favorite activities: Reading, sewing, typing and socializing with friends.

What I like about school is...Meeting new friends and teachers.

Ava Fall

Grade: 7

Parent(s) name(s): Dennis & Laurie Fall

Favorite class: Art

Favorite activities: Dance, tennis and art.

What I like about school is....I like hanging out with my friends.

Reece Hubmer

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Carrie Hubmer & Jon Hubmer

Favorite Class: Phy Ed

Favorite activities: Hockey and reading.

What I like about school is: Seeing my friends.

Noah Herron

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Scott Herron and Heidi Herron

Favorite Class: Phy Ed

Favorite activities: Skiing, snowboarding, soccer, running and traveling.

What I like about school is: All of the different classes with different people and friends.

Serena Ampelas

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Tonya Ampelas & Patrick Ampelas

Favorite Class: Art

Favorite activities: Swimming, art and running.

What I like about school is: That I get to meet new people every day in different grades.

Alex Galvan

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Karen and Roberto Galvan

Favorite Class: Lit.

Favorite activities: Basketball and reading.

What I like about school is: Learning new and interesting things.

Josie Botz

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Amy Meider and Conrad Botz

Favorite Class: Lit.

Favorite activities: Volleyball and reading.

What I like about school is... Learning about interesting things.

Chase Smith

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Laurie and Chris.

Favorite Class: Dunlap's LA.

Favorite activities: Boy Scouts.

What I like about school is...Math.

Abi Lauck

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Jessica and Jim

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Dance

What I like about school is: Learning new things and seeing friends.