Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    St. Mary School announces first quarter honor roll

    By New Richmond News on Dec 18, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
    Pictured are the St. Mary School A Honor Roll members, including: Olivia Naser, Carolin Fuchs and Hattie Harrold. Photo courtesy of St. Mary School1 / 2
    Pictured are the St. Mary School B Honor Roll members, including: Mary Harrold, Stephanie Brown, Charlie Borgstrom, Drew Effertz, Anna Fitzgerald and Eva Dalton. Not pictured are: Victoria Anderson and Seamus Scanlan. Photo courtesy of St. Mary School2 / 2

    St. Mary School is proud to announce the middle school students on the honor roll for the first quarter.

    A honor roll

    Eighth grade: Carolin Fuchs, daughter of Michael and Monika Fuchs; and Hattie Harold, daughter of Steve and Kate Harrold.

    Seventh grade: Olivia Naser, daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Naser.

    B honor roll

    Eighth grade: Stephanie Brown, daughter of Don and Louise Brown.

    Seventh grade: Victoria Anderson, daughter of Stephen and Carolyn Anderson; Eva Dalton, daughter of Dan and Krissy Dalton; Drew Effertz, son of Kevin and Angie Effertz; Anna Fitzgerald, daughter of Sean and Laura Fitzgerald; and Seamus Scanlan, son of Tim and Michelle Scanlan.

    Sixth grade: Charlie Borgstrom, son of Mark and Carrie Borgstrom; Mary Harrold, daughter of Steve and Kate Harrold.

    Explore related topics:Newseducationst. mary schoolnew richmondHonor Roll
    Advertisement
    randomness