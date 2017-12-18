St. Mary School announces first quarter honor roll
St. Mary School is proud to announce the middle school students on the honor roll for the first quarter.
A honor roll
Eighth grade: Carolin Fuchs, daughter of Michael and Monika Fuchs; and Hattie Harold, daughter of Steve and Kate Harrold.
Seventh grade: Olivia Naser, daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Naser.
B honor roll
Eighth grade: Stephanie Brown, daughter of Don and Louise Brown.
Seventh grade: Victoria Anderson, daughter of Stephen and Carolyn Anderson; Eva Dalton, daughter of Dan and Krissy Dalton; Drew Effertz, son of Kevin and Angie Effertz; Anna Fitzgerald, daughter of Sean and Laura Fitzgerald; and Seamus Scanlan, son of Tim and Michelle Scanlan.
Sixth grade: Charlie Borgstrom, son of Mark and Carrie Borgstrom; Mary Harrold, daughter of Steve and Kate Harrold.