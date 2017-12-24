Johnson honored for her service to St. Croix Central

Johnson's devotion to her home area was recognized when she was presented with the District 1 Service Award by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association. The award was presented to Johnson by Central athletic director Jason Koele at Central's home wrestling match on Dec. 7.

It was fitting that Johnson was honored at a Panther wrestling match because she's been a fixture with the Central wrestling program for years.

"Jean serves our school and community in an abundance of ways," Koele said. "From her involvement with the wrestling program, to keeping stats at other games, to helping run our ALIVE program, to running bingo for our elderly community members, Jean is a representative of our school, our community, and a role model for our students."

Johnson is a sixth grade language arts teacher at St. Croix Central Middle School. Here is a brief listing of some of her involvement in the area:

• Volleyball scorebook or clock for many years;

• Basketball scorebook or clock (most home games);

• Wrestling scorebook (all home matches);

• member of SCC Wrestling Association since 1993, serving as secretary for 20 years

• Organize and oversee all wrestling club events (WIAA tournaments, youth, JV, MS tourney, golf tourney, bean bag tourney, etc.);

• One of the Chair-people for SCC ALIVE;

• Member of the Etta Johnston Memorial Committee that raises money for two SCC Senior Scholarships, Holiday Angels, SCC Backpack Program, Roberts Food Shelf, etc.;

• Active member of the Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ;

• Coached Central St. Croix Rec softball for a number of years.